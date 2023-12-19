Amazon, Diamond Sports discussing potential streaming deal

One of MLB’s big off-field stories this past year has been the bankruptcy of Diamond Sports Group. The group’s struggle to fulfill its broadcast deals has left teams contracted with Diamond – which operates the Bally Sports regional network – in an uncertain position regarding the revenue they can expect from their local television contracts. . This has been reflected in spending cuts or stagnation in some clubs (e.g. Padres, Rangers, Twins).

As Diamond’s bankruptcy proceedings continue, The Wall Street Journal’s Lauren Thomas and Joe Flint report that the corporation is engaged with Amazon about a potential multi-year streaming agreement. The discussions, which have not been completed and would need to be approved by the bankruptcy court, would suggest that even if Diamond and Amazon reach an agreement, Amazon would invest in Diamond with the goal of eventually acquiring streaming rights for the teams on those broadcasts. Diamond will continue to operate its cable networks.

There has been a general expectation that Diamond’s restructuring would lead to the business abandoning all of its broadcast deals with MLB after the 2024 season. The Athletic’s Evan Dreilich wrote last week that Diamond and MLB were close to agreement on a deal that would at least provide clarity on how he will honor which of his 11 contracts* for the ’24 campaign. The Athletic reported last month that the company were considering leaving their contracts with Rangers and Guardians before next season.

Even if the Diamond meets most or all of its obligations for next season, those clubs will not have clarity on how things will play out in 2025 and beyond. The potential for Amazon to support the company in exchange for streaming opportunities provides some optimism, but it’s very early in that process.

, The Angels, Braves, Brewers, Cardinals, Guardians, Marlins, Rangers, Rays, Reds, Royals and Tigers have existing contracts with Diamond. The company opted out of deals with the Padres and Diamondbacks through the 2023 season, while its contract with the Twins expires at the end of the year.

