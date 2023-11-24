Amazon Cyber ​​Monday deals you shouldn’t miss this year

jetcityimages/getty images

At Amazon, Cyber ​​Monday will officially take place on November 25 this year. The major e-commerce retailer already has a list of select deals to check out, some of which are off by 65% ​​or more. So, if you’re looking to score some big discounts on tech, apparel, holiday essentials, and more, Amazon is the place to shop.

Whatever you’re in the market for, here are some of the top Cyber ​​Monday deals on Amazon that you really shouldn’t miss.

Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Mattress (King)

Several hybrid mattresses from Casper Sleep are on sale this Cyber ​​Monday. These can cost anywhere from $600 to $3,000. The deals range from around 10% to 30% off.

“This is a comfortable and supportive mattress that combines memory foam and springs. You can sleep cooler with the breathable foam top layer and feel the optimal balance of softness and support from the durable base layer,” said Alex Pikovski, CEO of NuOptima.

Fisher-Price Laugh and Learn Toddler Playset

Normally listed at $49.99, this Fisher-Price playset for kids is currently on sale for 30% off.

It comes with over 75 songs, tunes and phrases to help little ones teach their numbers, letters, colors and shapes. It also includes five different play pieces and is designed to help children with their fine motor skills.

Ninja SFP701 Combi All-in-One Multicooker, Oven and Air Fryer

ALL YOUR COOKING NEEDS IN ONE APPLIANCE – This Ninja Kitchen Appliance can air fry, pressure cook, slow cook, steam, roast, broil, sauté And can fry – among other tasks. It’s 22% off for Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, down from its regular price of $229.99.

ecobee New Smart Thermostat

If you want to improve the efficiency of your home, a smart thermostat is a must-have.

“They learn your schedule and adjust heating and cooling for optimal comfort and energy savings,” said Alexander Havkin, regional sales manager for Ecoline Windows. “Some models allow remote control, making them convenient for busy professionals.”

This particular model is discounted by 11% this Black Friday.

Shark RV2310AE Matrix Self-Empty Robot Vacuum

Amazon has a range of deals on home essentials, including the Shark robot vacuum cleaner. This particular model is 40% off, but you might be able to get some other great deals on the platform as well.

“Amazon is offering a substantial discount of up to 56% on select Shark robot vacuums,” said Dr. Molly Newton, Founder of PetMeTwice. “These deals simplify your household chores, and make them more efficient.”

amazon echo dot

“Cyber ​​Monday is the best time to buy Amazon products like the Kindle, Echo, and Fire TV Stick. These discounts are typically the deepest you’ll find all year,” said Adil Advani, associate product owner at Security.

Take the latest release of the Amazon Echo Dot as an example. It’s currently listed at $49.99 – 54% off its usual price.

Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Amazon devices, including smart TVs, also go on sale on or around Cyber ​​Monday. This special television is 35% off its normal price. Smaller sizes like the 43-inch and 50-inch models are also available at discounts.

Apart from smart TVs, Amazon’s other technologies include laptops, computers, headphones and smartwatches.

Rowenta Focus Stainless Steel Soleplate Steam Iron

Normally listed at $79.99, the Rowenta Focus Stainless Steel Soleplate Steam Iron is 30% off right now — and it’s not the only home essential that benefits from this steep discount. Many other home and kitchen products are 30% to 52% off their original price this year.

Amazon Essentials Women’s Lace-Up Combat Boots

Amazon Essentials apparel is also on sale right now – up to 30% off select items. This includes jackets, long sleeve t-shirts, ankle socks, pajamas, shoes and more.

One special deal worth checking out is the Amazon Essentials Women’s Lace-Up Combat Boots. It was originally $47.90, making it a steal.

80×100 HD Monocular-Telescope

If you need a new binocular for hunting, bird watching, wildlife viewing, hiking or other outdoor activities, check out this deal. It is highly portable and comes with high quality lenses. It is also 8% less than its original price.

ring video doorbell

Many Ring home security devices are on sale between now and Cyber ​​Monday. For example, the Ring Video Doorbell with 1080p HD video is 45% off its list price.

“Consider securing comprehensive smart home security systems this Cyber ​​Monday. Brands like Ring and Arlo often offer significant discounts,” said Eugene Klimaszewski, founder of Mammoth Security, Inc. “These systems not only provide robust monitoring but also seamless integration with your smart home ecosystem. Essential features like motion detection, night vision, and cloud storage significantly enhance your home security.

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

Noise-canceling headphones are a must-have, especially if you work in a busy or loud environment.

“Look for models that offer superior sound quality and effective noise cancellation,” Hawkin suggests. “They don’t just enhance the enjoyment of music; They also improve focus and productivity by blocking out distractions.

The new Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones are 29% off at Amazon right now.

LG UltraGear QHD 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor

If any gamers are looking for a great deal, check out Amazon’s gaming monitors. Some of them, like the LG UltraGear QHD 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor, are currently on sale for up to 38% off.

