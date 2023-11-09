November 9, 2023
Amazon cuts jobs in music streaming division


Amazon is cutting the workforce at its music unit, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

People familiar with the latest round of layoffs told Reuters that some Amazon Music employees in Latin America, North America and Europe were informed that their positions had been eliminated. An Amazon spokesperson confirmed there were layoffs in the division, but declined to say how many employees were let go.

“We are taking a close look at our organizational needs and prioritizing what matters most for customers and the long-term health of our businesses,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Some roles have been eliminated across the Amazon Music team. We will continue to invest in Amazon Music.”

Amazon introduces 1 medical health care benefit for Prime members at $9 per month

The layoffs are the latest in a series of job cuts by Amazon over the past year, affecting more than 27,000 employees of the e-commerce retail giant.

Amazon began a hiring spree during the pandemic, but Chairman and CEO Andy Jassy warned employees last year that the workforce would be slashed and that job cuts would extend through 2023, calling the cuts “the hardest decision we’ve ever made.” Told what he and his team had taken. Had to make.

In its latest earnings report last month, Amazon revealed a 13% increase in third-quarter revenue to $143.1 billion, beating Wall Street’s estimate of $141.41 billion. The e-commerce giant also predicts a surge in holiday revenue in late 2023.

“The impact of the retail giant’s downturn last year is in the rearview mirror as it has made significant cost cuts throughout the year and refocused its attention on key growth areas,” Insider Intelligence analyst Zak Stambor said in reaction to the earnings.

Reuters contributed to this report.

