Amazon cuts games unit jobs as part of sweeping restructuring

Nov 13 (Reuters) – Amazon.com (AMZN.O) has cut about 180 jobs at its games division, at least the second round of layoffs in a week by the online retailer and digital streaming provider as part of a broader restructuring. Has been done. The show, seen by Reuters on Monday, showed.

Christoph Hartmann, vice president of Amazon Games, said in November, “After our initial restructuring in April, it became clear that we needed to focus our resources even more on the areas that have the highest potential to advance our business.” are growing with.” .13 Email.

The company began notifying employees Monday morning that their roles had been eliminated in the second cutbacks in the division this year.

Amazon began cutting jobs in its streaming music and podcasts division last week, people familiar with the matter said. It also cut a small number of jobs in its human resources unit, known as People Experience and Technology or PXT, sources said.

The games division offers downloadable versions of several video games on a monthly rotation, as well as some Twitch channels and other services. The company focuses on the development and publishing of games such as “Blue Protocol” and free games offered within Prime Gaming.

Prime Gaming is a perk offered as part of the $139 annual Prime membership that includes free shipping and free streaming video.

“We’ve listened to our customers and we know having a free game delivered every month is what they want most, so we’re refining our Prime benefit to increase our focus there,” Hartman said.

In April, Amazon cut about 100 jobs in the games unit.

Amazon’s third-quarter net income beat analysts’ estimates and the Seattle-based company reported revenue in the final quarter of the year that was nearly in line with expectations.

Amazon has cut more than 27,000 roles over the past year, part of a wave of US tech layoffs after the industry hired too many people during the pandemic.

Hartman said in his email that the company is “actively recruiting” for other roles in the division.

He said, “I recognize this is the second time this year you’re hearing about organization-wide team changes and seeing colleagues leaving, so let me be very clear when I say this: I am confident about my future.”

Reporting by Greg Bensinger; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Richard Chang

