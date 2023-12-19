Amazon could help Diamond Sports out of bankruptcy

Diamond Sports — the TV rights holder for 11 MLB teams — and Major League Baseball are working toward a deal that would create some certainty about which teams Diamond will and will not broadcast in the near term — specifically through 2024. During the MLB season. Diamond is in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, and after 2024, Diamond could be broken up as part of its restructuring plan.

But there is also a possibility that Diamond could continue to exist after 2024 in a changed form through the bankruptcy process. Diamond and its creditors are in talks with Amazon, a major streaming partner, to make such an offer that would ultimately require court approval, people briefed on the discussions said Tuesday. The Wall Street Journal first reported about Amazon’s potential investment in Diamond.

MLB and Diamond Sports declined to comment. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A person giving information about the talks said that the talks are continuing and there has been positive momentum in it. But the potential impact on baseball is both complex and limited.

Diamond today owns the rights to fewer than 40 teams in MLB, the NBA and the NHL. If a deal goes through, Amazon would be able to broadcast teams to which Diamond has the digital rights, or streaming rights as they are alternatively called. But importantly, Diamond does not own the digital rights to all the teams it broadcasts.

Diamond, through its various Bally-branded regional sports networks, currently carries TV broadcasts of 11 MLB teams: Los Angeles Angels, Milwaukee Brewers, Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Miami Marlins, Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rays, Cincinnati Reds, Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers.

But Diamond is said to currently only have the digital rights to five teams: the Tigers, Royals, Marlins, Brewers and Rays.

So, even if Diamond and Amazon end up with a court-approved arrangement, Diamond cannot stream games through Amazon for any of its other MLB teams besides those five. Of course, other teams and MLB could negotiate with Diamond for access to expanded digital rights, but MLB and Diamond have not spoken head-to-head on the value of MLB’s streaming rights.

(Photo: Chris Codutto/Getty Images)

