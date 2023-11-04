Generally the objective of active stock selection is to find companies that provide better returns than the market average. Buying underrated businesses is one way to get additional returns. For example, long term Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shareholders have enjoyed 62% share price growth over the past half decade, far exceeding the market return of about 51% (not including dividends).

The past week has proven profitable for Amazon.com investors, so let’s take a look at whether the fundamentals affected the company’s five-year performance.

In the words of Buffett, ‘Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the market…’ A flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment about a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Amazon.com managed to grow its earnings per share at a rate of 16% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the average annual increase of 10% in the share price. Therefore, it seems that the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. Having said that, the market is still bullish, given the P/E ratio of 71.33.

The graphic below shows how EPS has changed over time (see the exact values ​​by clicking on the image).

It’s probably worth noting that CEOs get paid less than the average at companies of similar size. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow its earnings going forward. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend closely examining the historical growth trends available here.

It’s good to see that Amazon.com shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 52% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter comes at a rate of 10% per annum), it seems that the stock’s performance has improved in recent times. Given that the share price momentum remains strong, it may be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Before spending too much time on Amazon.com it would be wise to see if insiders are buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

