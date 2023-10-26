October 27, 2023
Amazon.com (AMZN)’s Hidden Deal: An In-depth Look at the 25% Margin of Safety Based on…


  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) has reported a 13% increase in net sales to $143.1 billion in the third quarter of 2023.

  • Operating income increased to $11.2 billion in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $2.5 billion.

  • Net income rose to $9.9 billion, or $0.94 per diluted share, from $2.9 billion, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022.

  • Operating cash flow increased 81% to $71.7 billion over the last twelve months.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) released its third-quarter earnings report on October 26, 2023. The company reported a 13% increase in net sales to $143.1 billion as compared to $127.1 billion in the same period last year. Excluding a $1.4 billion favorable impact from year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates, net sales increased 11% compared to third quarter 2022.

segment display

Sales in the North America segment increased 11% year-over-year to $87.9 billion. International segment sales increased 16% year-over-year to $32.1 billion, or 11% excluding changes in foreign exchange rates. AWS segment sales increased 12% year-over-year to $23.1 billion.

Income and cash flow

Operating income rose to $11.2 billion in the third quarter, compared to $2.5 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Net income rose to $9.9 billion, or $0.94 per diluted share, in the third quarter, compared to $2.9 billion, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022. Operating cash flow increased 81% to $71.7 billion for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $39.7 billion for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

CEO comment

Andy said, “Our third quarter was strong as cost of service and delivery speed in our store business took another step forward, our AWS growth remained stable, our advertising revenue grew strongly, and total operating income and free cash flow There was a significant increase. Jassi, Amazon CEO.

financial tables

Key financial tables show that free cash flow for the last twelve months has improved to an inflow of $21.4 billion compared to an outflow of $19.7 billion for the last twelve months ended September 30, 2022 . Liabilities improved to an inflow of $15.9 billion for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2022, compared to an outflow of $28.5 billion for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

performance analysis

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) delivered a strong performance in Q3 2023, with significant growth in net sales, operating income and net income. The company’s AWS segment continued to show strong growth, contributing to the overall positive financial results. An increase in operating cash flow also indicates a healthy financial position for the company.

See the full 8-K earnings release from Amazon.com Inc. (here) for more details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Source: finance.yahoo.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

One state is installing more solar panels than any other state – what it means for the future of the power grid

One state is installing more solar panels than any other state – what it means for the future of the power grid

October 27, 2023
A key source of liquidity to buy US government debt is running out. That’s why this is bad news for the Fed and the market.

A key source of liquidity to buy US government debt is running out. That’s why this is bad news for the Fed and the market.

October 27, 2023

You may have missed

One state is installing more solar panels than any other state – what it means for the future of the power grid

One state is installing more solar panels than any other state – what it means for the future of the power grid

October 27, 2023
A key source of liquidity to buy US government debt is running out. That’s why this is bad news for the Fed and the market.

A key source of liquidity to buy US government debt is running out. That’s why this is bad news for the Fed and the market.

October 27, 2023
Binance founder CZ’s fortune drops by billion amid crypto trading slowdown

Binance founder CZ’s fortune drops by $12 billion amid crypto trading slowdown

October 27, 2023
Bitcoin’s spectacular surge: what’s next? Experts understand the crypto maze

Bitcoin’s spectacular surge: what’s next? Experts understand the crypto maze

October 27, 2023
Android Circuit: Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Xiaomi 14’s stunning screen, Honor Magic 6 AI secret

Android Circuit: Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Xiaomi 14’s stunning screen, Honor Magic 6 AI secret

October 27, 2023
Cruise, GM’s robotaxi service, suspends all driverless operations nationwide

Cruise, GM’s robotaxi service, suspends all driverless operations nationwide

October 27, 2023