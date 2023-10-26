Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) has reported a 13% increase in net sales to $143.1 billion in the third quarter of 2023.

Operating income increased to $11.2 billion in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $2.5 billion.

Net income rose to $9.9 billion, or $0.94 per diluted share, from $2.9 billion, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022.

Operating cash flow increased 81% to $71.7 billion over the last twelve months.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) released its third-quarter earnings report on October 26, 2023. The company reported a 13% increase in net sales to $143.1 billion as compared to $127.1 billion in the same period last year. Excluding a $1.4 billion favorable impact from year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates, net sales increased 11% compared to third quarter 2022.

segment display

Sales in the North America segment increased 11% year-over-year to $87.9 billion. International segment sales increased 16% year-over-year to $32.1 billion, or 11% excluding changes in foreign exchange rates. AWS segment sales increased 12% year-over-year to $23.1 billion.

Income and cash flow

Operating income rose to $11.2 billion in the third quarter, compared to $2.5 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Net income rose to $9.9 billion, or $0.94 per diluted share, in the third quarter, compared to $2.9 billion, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022. Operating cash flow increased 81% to $71.7 billion for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $39.7 billion for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

CEO comment

Andy said, “Our third quarter was strong as cost of service and delivery speed in our store business took another step forward, our AWS growth remained stable, our advertising revenue grew strongly, and total operating income and free cash flow There was a significant increase. Jassi, Amazon CEO.

financial tables

Key financial tables show that free cash flow for the last twelve months has improved to an inflow of $21.4 billion compared to an outflow of $19.7 billion for the last twelve months ended September 30, 2022 . Liabilities improved to an inflow of $15.9 billion for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2022, compared to an outflow of $28.5 billion for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

performance analysis

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) delivered a strong performance in Q3 2023, with significant growth in net sales, operating income and net income. The company’s AWS segment continued to show strong growth, contributing to the overall positive financial results. An increase in operating cash flow also indicates a healthy financial position for the company.

See the full 8-K earnings release from Amazon.com Inc. (here) for more details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Source: finance.yahoo.com