Amazon closes two clothing stores in another failed bid at physical retail

Amazon is saying goodbye to its clothing stores.

The company said Thursday it will close both of its “Amazon Style” stores located in Los Angeles and Columbus, Ohio, making it the latest brick-and-mortar business abandoned by Amazon. Both stores will close next week.

Amazon opened the first Amazon-style store last year at The Americana at Brands, a mall in Glendale, California. Some experts have predicted that the company’s entry could threaten traditional retailers such as Macy’s and Kohl’s. But Amazon’s ambitions in physical retail weren’t always successful.

Last year, Amazon closed all of its brick-and-mortar bookstores, as well as its 4-star shops and pop up locations, saying the move would allow it to focus on other brick-and-mortar businesses, including Amazon Fresh and its Style stores. Will be able to do.

Earlier this year, Amazon said it was closing some Amazon Fresh and Go stores that were not living up to their promises. The company has also paused expansion at Fresh Supermarket as it aims to find the right formula that will allow it to grow its business.

On Thursday, the company continued to emphasize its commitment to its existing brick-and-mortar businesses.

“Physical retail remains an important part of our business, and we are continuing to invest in growing our grocery store business, which also includes Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Go and third-party stores,” spokeswoman Kristen Kish said. Extends to partnership.”

Amazon has already unveiled some of those investments. In August, the company showed off two redesigned Amazon Fresh stores in Illinois, which it says will offer more product selection, lower prices on more items and more convenience during checkout.

Kish said Thursday the company will refresh another store with the same format in Los Angeles later this year. He said 50 additional Whole Foods locations are also in the pipeline.

Kish said the e-commerce giant will work with affected Amazon Style employees to help them find new roles within the company and provide severance to those who choose to leave.

