Amazon Clinics Are the Latest Sign That American Healthcare Has Failed Us

Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

You can now treat your cough, cold and flu with Amazon Clinic on Wednesday The company’s latest expansion into the healthcare sector begs the question: Why is Amazon now my doctor?

The e-commerce giant last year launched Amazon Clinic, a virtual healthcare center that allows customers to speak to a healthcare professional for minor ailments. The new “Cough, Cold & Flu” addition will connect users to a telehealth professional who can prescribe medication through Amazon Pharmacy. Amazon launched other health care perks earlier this year, like one-hour drone delivery of medicine in Texas and $5 per month prescription drugs with RxPass.

Amazon Clinic released its latest feature just in time for flu season. Doctors can now meet with a patient virtually, order them a flu or COVID test, and potentially even prescribe Paxlovid or Tamiflu, all without leaving the app from which you order paper towels.

Amazon’s venture into the healthcare market is driven by the need for growth. The company’s giant, which is expected to bring in revenues of $514 billion for 2022, is forced to tackle new markets to continue growing at a steady pace. Healthcare is one of the biggest markets out there, an estimated $12 trillion global industry.

“By immediately connecting with a provider who understands their situation, customers can explore relief options and get the care that’s right for them in a matter of minutes or hours,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nworah Ayogu said in a press release.

Amazon Clinic doesn’t require insurance or an appointment, and the company says it can treat more than 35 minor ailments like pink eye, erectile dysfunction and urinary tract infections right from the Amazon app. The cough, cold and flu treatment was added based on a survey of Amazon customers who wanted more options at a time when COVID-19 cases were rising.

Source: gizmodo.com