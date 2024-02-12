Amazon can’t be ‘off the hook’ for EU democratic scrutiny

More than 30 trade unions and civil society organisations, including the Clean Clothes Campaign and UNI Global Union, have thrown their support behind EU MPs’ demand to strip Amazon lobbyists of their parliamentary access until the retail giant “engages in real negotiations”. Are not ready to participate. Regarding labor concerns at its distribution centers.

“The European Parliament must use its full powers to ensure that Amazon and other big companies cannot escape democratic scrutiny,” they said in a joint letter to European Parliament President Roberta Metzola on Monday. “This means invoking Rule 123 (access to Parliament).”

The move comes as members of the European Parliament’s Employment and Social Affairs Committee, or EMPL, described Amazon’s “refusal” to attend a hearing in January, shortly followed by the “cancellation” of a visit by members of the European Parliament’s delegation. “It was done. Warehouse in Germany and Poland a month ago.

“We received a letter that today was not a good day [Amazon],” said Dragos Pislaru, chairman of the EMPL committee at the time. “I believe that for a company of its size and representation, there must have been some people who could have replaced the company that did not become what it is today.”

On the day of the planned hearing, France’s data protection agency fined Amazon 32 million euros ($34 million) for employing a “highly intrusive” surveillance system to monitor employee performance. The agency, CNIL, said workers were not given adequate information about surveillance.

An Amazon spokesperson called the findings “factually incorrect” and said its “industry standard” management system was necessary to “guarantee safety, quality, and efficiency.”

In early February, Pislaru wrote to Metsola urging him to revoke the Whole Foods owner’s lobby badge, saying that “it is unfair for members to be lobbying by Amazon, while at the same time they have to protect the interests of European citizens.” Being deprived of the right to represent and be questioned about claims of violation of fundamental rights enshrined in EU treaties and EU labor laws. “The ban can only be lifted if the company’s management appeals to the Parliament,” he said. Be prepared to have a real conversation with the U.S. and address our serious concerns.”

Amazon workers have long complained about tough hours in a high-pressure environment and low pay. Last Black Friday, workers in 30 countries, including Germany, Italy and Spain, engaged in what was considered “the largest global strike ever”. The Everything Store has also been accused of union busting, tax avoidance, abuse of market power and health and safety lapses that have at times proved fatal.

In his letter to Metsola, Pislaru said the “strong testimony on the challenging conditions faced by Amazon workers” had “only heightened” the EMPL committee’s concerns.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company “welcomes opportunities” for “constructive dialogue” on issues facing the logistics industry and is committed to engaging with the committee.

“Many Members of the European Parliament have visited our fulfillment centers across the EU in the past and we have reiterated our offer to host Committee members at one of our facilities in the near future,” the spokesperson said. “This will allow committee members to see first-hand the investments we have made to ensure our work environments are modern, attractive and safe.”

The spokesperson said Amazon has not “canceled” the December trip. Rather, the EMPL committee proposed dates that it could not accommodate during its busiest time of the year. The e-tail giant had sent a letter to Pislaru early last week inviting the EMPL committee to one of its warehouses in early April, although it is yet to receive a response.

Writing to Metsola, trade unions and civil society organizations took Amazon to task, however, for what they said was “deliberate obstruction of democratic scrutiny” of its activities. The letter said the Jeff Bezos-founded firm was accused of “shadow lobbying” in failing to report on its affiliations with multiple think tanks in the EU transparency register and declaring its lobbying budget “appears to be very low”. has been applied. It said Amazon employed 14 lobbyists with European Parliament accreditation and that it had spent at least 18.8 million euros ($20.3 million) lobbying European institutions since 2013.

Amazon did not respond to those specific allegations.

“The company should not get out of trouble because of Amazon’s disregard for the EU’s democratic institutions,” the letter said. “We urge you to apply Rule 123 of the European Parliament’s Rules of Procedure and immediately withdraw all of the company’s lobbying badges.”

Source: sourcingjournal.com