Amazon buys SpaceX rocket launch for Kuiper satellite internet project

A Falcon 9 rocket launches a Starlink mission on January 31, 2023, from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

spacex

Amazon has purchased three rocket launches from SpaceX for its Project Kuiper internet satellites, the tech giant announced Friday.

The move comes as a surprise from Amazon, as the company’s Kuiper system aims to compete with Elon Musk’s Starlink in the satellite broadband market. Both Starlink and Kuiper represent billion-dollar efforts to build networks with thousands of satellites in orbit to serve customers ranging from consumers to governments.

Amazon previously placed a blockbuster order for launches from three of SpaceX’s top rocket rivals, including Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin — a decision that came under scrutiny in a shareholder lawsuit against Amazon earlier this year In which it was alleged that Bezos’ rivalry with fellow billionaire Musk had led to the neglect. SpaceX.

While Bezos founded both Amazon and Blue Origin, the companies are separate entities.

Sign up here to receive weekly editions of CNBC’s Investing in Space newsletter,

SpaceX, the world’s most active rocket operator, is adamant that it will continue to launch Starlink competitors on its rockets. The company has previously launched several other companies’ broadband satellites into orbit and has also signed deals for future launches.

In Friday’s announcement, Amazon said it has signed with SpaceX for three Falcon 9 launches in mid-2025. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The SpaceX deal marks the latest shift in Amazon’s strategy as the company pushes to get Kuiper to space in time to meet federal regulations. Federal Communications Commission rules require Amazon to deploy half of its planned 3,236 satellites into orbit by July 2026.

Amazon has orders for more than 77 launches from Blue Origin, United Launch Alliance, Arianespace and ABL. But delays in development of those rockets caused Amazon to change launch plans earlier: The company switched rockets twice, in an effort to speed up development, ahead of the mission that launched in October, on which the Kuiper prototype was first launched. The pair will take flight.

The Kuiper prototype has successfully completed testing, Amazon announced last month, as the company moves to begin building commercial satellites for launch next year.

Amazon is expected to invest more than $10 billion to build Kuiper. Earlier this year the company broke ground on a $120 million pre-launch processing facility in Florida.

Source: www.cnbc.com