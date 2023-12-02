Amazon broke federal labor law by calling Staten Island union organizers 'thugs' and interrogating workers.

Senator Bernie Sanders, left, an independent from Vermont, speaks next to Amazon Labor Union (ALU) founder Christian Smalls during an ALU rally in the Staten Island borough of New York, U.S., on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Victor J. blue | Bloomberg | getty images

A National Labor Relations Board judge ruled that Amazon and the company’s consultants violated federal labor law by interrogating and threatening workers about their union activities and by racially vilifying organizers who sought to unionize the Staten Island warehouse. Violated.

The NLRB said Friday that Administrative Law Judge Lauren Esposito found that Amazon committed “numerous violations” of federal labor law at its largest warehouse in New York, called JFK8, between May and October 2021, a period that included An increase in organizing activity was observed.

In April 2022, employees voted to join the Amazon Labor Union, a grassroots group of current and former workers, becoming the first unionized Amazon facility in the US. Since that victory, the group has been struggling to reach a contract with Amazon.

The judge in New York heard testimony from Amazon employees, managers and labor consultants in virtual hearings that lasted nearly a year. Esposito determined that Amazon illegally confiscated organizing booklets from employees that were being distributed in breakrooms at the site and monitored employees’ organizing activities.

The judge found that Amazon also violated labor laws when it sent an employee at a neighboring facility to JFK8 home early from her shift and changed her work assignment in retaliation for supporting the union. The employee, Dequan Smith, sorted packages at a delivery station called DYY6, down the street from JFK8.

Additionally, the judge found that Amazon broke the law when a “union avoidance” consultant, Bradley Moss, who was hired by the company, threatened workers and told them that voting to join ALU was “meaningless.” will be. Amazon and other companies often hire labor consultants like Moss, known as “instigators,” to dissuade workers from forming a union. The company spent $14 million on anti-union consultants in 2022, the Huffington Post reported in March, citing disclosure forms filed with the Labor Department.

As a result of the ruling, Amazon will be required to post notices at its JFK8 and DYY6 facilities reminding workers of their rights. The NLRB said the company would have to make Smith “wholesome for any loss of earnings and other benefits.”

In an exchange with JFK8 employee, Natalie Monarez, Moss discussed the union campaign at another Amazon facility, BHM1 in Bessemer, Alabama. Monarez said Moss told him that the Bessemer campaign was “not a serious union campaign” but rather a “Black Lives Matter protest against social injustice.”

“Moss then pointed to the front of the JFK8 warehouse and said, ‘Like these guys here, they’re just a bunch of thugs,’” Esposito wrote in his decision, citing Monarez’s testimony.

Representatives for Moss and Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

BHM1 workers voted against joining the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union in April 2021, but the election results were voided by the NLRB after Amazon improperly interfered in the vote. Re-elections were held last year, but the results were not as expected.

Amazon’s labor record has been heavily scrutinized, especially since union organizing has surged in its warehouse and delivery workforce during the COVID pandemic. According to the NLRB, the company faces 240 open or settled unfair labor practice charges in 26 states in connection with a range of allegations, including its conduct during union elections.

The company has also clashed with Chris Smalls, a former Amazon employee and one of the leaders of ALU. A leaked memo obtained by Vice revealed that Amazon general counsel David Zapolsky had described Smalls, a Black man, as “not smart or articulate” and recommended him to be the “face” of efforts to organize workers.

Amazon continues to challenge the JFK8 election results as well as the NLRB and the union’s conduct during the campaign. The agency upheld the election results in January.

Watch: Amazon prioritizes ‘Magnificent Seven’ stock

Source: www.cnbc.com