Amazon Black Friday 2023 Sale starts today!

written by casey caminitiManaging editor, deal hunter, and eyeliner lover.

Editor’s note 7:29am EST: Amazon’s Black Friday sale is here and we’re keeping track of all the best deals and discounts. Bookmark this page to stay updated on the biggest savings throughout the day.

Amazon Black Friday 2023 sale is officially live Today, November 17 And we’re offering all the best deals for you. From review-approved savings on Dyson, Cuisinart, and Revlon to best-selling gift ideas for the holiday season, today’s Amazon deals will definitely help you cross many items off your holiday shopping list. Even better, Amazon Prime members can score exclusive savings on tons of products throughout the sale. Below, shop our favorite picks.

Shop Amazon Black Friday Deals

amazon black friday tech deals





Youtek Wireless Charging Stand

Save 5% on Utech Wireless Charging Stand with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal

eufy solo indoorcam c24

Save 19% on the Eufy Solo IndoorCam C24 with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal

Anker 11-in-1 USB C Hub 565

Save 39% on the Anker 11-in-1 USB C Hub 565 with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal





Logitech MK850 Performance Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

Save -53% on the Logitech MK850 Performance Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal





GoPro HERO10 Action Camera Bundle

Save 28% on the GoPro HERO10 Action Camera Bundle with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal

apple deal





Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation)

Save 24% on Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal

Apple EarPods headphones with Lightning connector

Save 6% on Apple EarPods headphones with Lightning connector with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal





Apple iPad Mini (6th generation)

Save 20% on the Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal





apple watch se

Save 7% on Apple Watch SE with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal





Apple 2020 M1 MacBook Air Laptop

Save 25% on Apple 2020 M1 MacBook Air laptops with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal

amazon device deals

echo pop smart speaker

Save 55% on the Echo Pop smart speaker with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal

Echo Dot (2022 5th Gen)

Save 54% on the Echo Dot (2022 5th Generation) with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal





Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition

Save 34% on the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Gaming Bundle

Save 10% on the Amazon Fire HD 14 Gaming Bundle with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal

kindle scribe

Save 28% on Kindle Scribe with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal

amazon black friday kitchen deals





Keurig K-Mini

Save 37% on the Keurig K-Mini with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal





Ninja Speedy SF301 Air Fryer

Save 12% on the Ninja Speedy SF301 Air Fryer with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal

Cookware Deals on Amazon





Sustace Stovetop Whistling Tea Kettle

Save 12% on Sustes Stovetop Whistling Tea Kettle with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal





OXO Non-Stick Fry Pan

Save 25% on OXO Non-Stick Fry Pans with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal





All-Clad HA1 Hard-Anodized Nonstick 10-Piece Set

Save 35% on All-Clad HA1 Hard-Anodized Nonstick 10-Piece Set with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal

Best Amazon Black Friday Home Deals

Asakuki 500ml Essential Oil Diffuser

Save 20% on Asakuki 500ml Essential Oil Diffuser with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal





Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter

Save 32% on the Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal





Best Choice Products Pre-Lit Snow Flocked Artificial Pine Christmas Tree

Save 20% on Best Choice Products Pre-Lit Snow Flocked Artificial Pine Christmas Tree with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal.

Air purifiers on sale at amazon

PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier

Save 14% on the PuroAir HEPA 0 Air Purifier with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal





Blueair Dustmagnet 5410i Air Purifier

Save 33% on Blueair Dustmagnet 5410i Air Purifier with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal

Dyson Cool AM07 Air Multiplier Tower Fan

Save 22% on the Dyson Cool AM07 Air Multiplier Tower Fan with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal

How to Shop Amazon’s Black Friday Sale

The best way to shop Amazon’s holiday deals and get access to exclusive savings is to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (equivalent to $11.58 per month), plus tax. With this link, you can enjoy a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to become familiar with the benefits before committing for a full year.

Amazon Prime Membership

Sign up for Prime membership for exclusive access to the best Black Friday deals.

Start your 30-day free trial

When does the Amazon Black Friday sale end?

Amazon Black Friday 2023 Sale set to end on Cyber ​​Monday 2023 Monday, November 27 But we’re expecting many of the top deals to be live Today, November 17 And keep visiting on Black Friday. The best deals sell out quickly so we always recommend shopping sooner rather than later!

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Source: reviewed.usatoday.com