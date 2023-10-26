Amazon (AMZN) reported its third-quarter earnings on Thursday that beat expectations on net sales and EPS, but its cloud revenue fell short.

Its shares climbed as much as 5% in after-hours trading, paring gains and rising back after the company’s earnings call.

Artificial intelligence was the star of the call. CEO Andy Jassy told analysts that AI represents an opportunity worth “tens of billions” for Amazon’s cloud business, Amazon Web Services (AWS). This year, AWS launched its Bedrock AI service, which streamlines the development of large language models.

“Our generic AI business is growing very rapidly,” Jassy said.

In September, Amazon invested $1.25 billion in open AI competitor Anthropic. Over time the investment could go up to $4 billion.

AI can provide the growth momentum AWS is looking for. In the third quarter, the division fell slightly short of analysts’ net sales expectations, coming in at $23.06 billion, while Wall Street had expected $23.13 billion.

There were rays of hope, however, as AWS sales were up 12% year-over-year and the division’s operating income is also growing, at $7 billion, up nearly 29% from last year. The 12% increase is “enough to keep the ghosts away,” Jefferies analyst Brent Thill wrote Thursday after earnings.

This week was with mixed cloudy results. On Tuesday, Microsoft (MSFT) reported better-than-expected growth in its Azure cloud business, while Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) cloud growth data disappointed.

AWS’s growth has been under the microscope this year, and it’s the topic “being aired out most with investors,” JPMorgan’s Doug Anmuth wrote ahead of earnings. In a call with media Thursday, Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky said he didn’t think AWS’s growth had completely stopped, instead describing the cloud business as a “delicate” transition.

The company has been slowing down its cost-cutting moves as it looks to serve more customers and monetize its services faster.

Here are the key numbers reported by Amazon compared to analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg:

gross sales: $143.08 billion actual, vs. $141.56 billion expected

AWS Net Sales: $23.06 billion actual, vs. $23.13 billion expected

earnings per share: $0.94 actual, vs. $0.58 expected

operating margin: 7.8% actual, vs. 5.46% expected

Q4 Net Sales: $160-167 billion actual, vs. $166.57 billion expected

Currently, analysts’ recommendations for Amazon are 63 buys, two holds and zero sells.

Looking ahead, keep an eye on those operating margins. Amazon’s operating margins are on the rise — rising 32% between Q1 and Q2, and registering a notable beat in Q3 — which suggests Amazon’s post-pandemic efficiency efforts are working.

“We analyzed ten years of historical data and identified all periods when Amazon’s operating margin increased or decreased on a two or more consecutive quarters basis,” Wedbush’s Scott DeWitt wrote ahead of earnings. “We then compared share price returns during those periods, and found that Amazon shares rose an average of 84% when operating margins were rising, while rising only 1% when operating margins were declining. “

