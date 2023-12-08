Amazon asks judge to dismiss FTC lawsuit, says no consumer harm shown

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Amazon.com asked a federal court on Friday to dismiss a U.S. government antitrust lawsuit that accuses the company of using illegal strategies to boost profits in its online retail empire. Including an algorithm that allegedly increased prices by more than $1. Arab.

In its motion to dismiss, Amazon said the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, in a lawsuit filed in September, confused “normal retail practices” with anti-competitive conduct and failed to identify harm to consumers.

The company sought to have the lawsuit “dismissed in its entirety,” saying, “Amazon immediately matches competitors’ discounts, offers competitively priced deals rather than overpriced deals, and offers best-in-class deals to its Prime customers.” “Ensures the delivery of.”

The FTC lawsuit was one of four that the Trump and Biden administrations have filed against companies that dominate the internet since 2020. The Biden team has focused primarily on general consumer goods like housing, food and airline tickets.

The FTC lawsuit says Amazon, which has 1 billion items in its online superstore, created a “secret algorithm” called Project Nessie to identify products for which it could raise prices without losing customers. The FTC said Amazon used Project Nessie to extort more than $1 billion from Americans.

In its filing, Amazon said Nessie was discontinued in 2019 and the company matches other companies’ lowest prices.

The FTC also criticized Amazon’s decision to require sellers to use its logistics and delivery services under the company’s Prime feature, although many preferred to use a cheaper service or a service that also offers customers on other platforms. Will provide service.

Amazon.com said that use of Amazon’s fulfillment services was voluntary, including products sold under its Prime service.

The FTC said Amazon’s average fees for sellers using its fulfillment services rose from 27% in 2014 to 39.5% in 2018.

Amazon also argued that it competed with other online superstores such as Walmart and Target and a range of specialty marketplace stores such as Best Buy, Home Depot, Kroger, Costco, Staples, Walgreens, Nike and Apple.

Amazon argued, “The complaint’s ‘online superstore’ market is untrustworthy because it suggests, for example, that consumers would not consider purchasing a low-priced TV on Bestbuy.com because Best Buy does not even sell shoes.”

(Reporting by Dianne Bartz; Editing by Richard Chang)

