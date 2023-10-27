For the quarter ending September 2023, Amazon (AMZN) reported revenue of $143.08 billion, up 12.6% from the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.85, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

Reported revenues compare to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $141.53 billion, representing a surprise of +1.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +46.55%, beating the consensus EPS estimate of $0.58.

While investors examine changes in revenue and earnings year-to-year and how they compare to Wall Street’s expectations to determine its next move, a few key metrics always paint a more accurate picture of a company’s financial health. .

Since these metrics play a vital role in driving top and bottom line figures, comparing them with last year’s figures and what analysts have predicted about them allows investors to better gauge a stock’s price performance. It helps to present.

Here’s how Amazon performed in its most recently reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and speculated on by Wall Street analysts:

Subscription Services Y/Y Changes :13% vs. four-analyst average estimate of 14.2%.

Online Store Y/Y Changes : 6% versus the average estimate of 6.4% by four analysts.

Third-Party Vendor Services Y/Y Changes : 18% versus the average estimate of 16.7% by four analysts.

total number – total : Two-analyst average estimate of 1,500,000 vs. 1,479,813.

Geographic Revenue – International : $32.14 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $30.84 billion. The reported numbers represent a year-over-year change of +15.9%.

Net Sales- AWS : $23.06 billion, compared to the average estimate of $23.19 billion, based on eight analysts. The reported numbers represent a year-over-year change of +12.3%.

Geographic Revenue – North America : $87.89 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $87.37 billion. The reported numbers represent a year-over-year change of +11.5%.

Net Sales – Physical Stores : $4.96 billion, compared with the average estimate of $5.02 billion, based on seven analysts. The reported numbers represent a year-over-year change of +5.7%.

Net Sales – Third-Party Seller Services : $34.34 billion vs. $33.35 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.8% change.

Net Sales- Other : $1.23 billion vs. $1.44 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change.

Net Sales- Online Store : $57.27 billion vs. $57.08 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.

Net Sales – Subscription Services: $10.17 billion vs. $10.12 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.2% change.

Amazon shares have returned -3.6% over the past month, while the Zacks S&P 500 Composite has changed -3.4%. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which suggests it may perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

