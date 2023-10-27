Amazon (AMZN) Q3 earnings and sales beat estimates, up Y/Y

Amazon.Com AMZN earned earnings of 94 cents per share in the third quarter 2023, compared with 28 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings of 85 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 46.55%.

Net sales of $143.1 billion increased 12.6% year over year. This figure exceeds the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%. Excluding favorable foreign exchange of $1.4 billion, revenues increased 11%.

Product sales (44.1% of sales) increased 6.5% year over year to $63.17 billion. Service sales (55.9% of sales) increased 17.9% year over year to $79.91 billion.

Geographically, North America revenues (61.4% of sales) increased 11.5% year over year to $87.89 billion, beating the consensus mark by 0.59%.

International revenues (22.5% of sales) increased 15.9% year over year to $32.14 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.22%. Excluding foreign exchange, revenue increased 11%.

Amazon.com, Inc. Value, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Amazon.com, Inc. Value, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Amazon.com, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Amazon.com, Inc. Citation

Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) revenues (16.1% of sales) increased 12.3% year over year to $23.06 billion, beating the consensus mark by 0.55%.

Additionally, strengthening relationships with third-party vendors was positive. In the reported quarter, sales generated by third-party vendor services increased 20% on a year-over-year basis to $34.34 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.98%.

Advertising services sales rose 26% year over year to $12.06 billion, 5.44% ahead of the consensus mark.

AMZN experienced a 6% year-over-year increase in its physical store sales to $4.96 billion in the reported quarter. The figure is 1.17% behind the consensus mark.

The company’s online store sales were $57.27 billion, up 7% year over year. This was attributed to improvement in online shopping activities of customers. The figure also beats the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.33%.

Strength in prime was a positive. Amazon saw a 14% increase in sales of its subscription services to $10.17 billion in the reported quarter. This figure beat the consensus mark by 0.46%.

During the reported quarter, Amazon held its largest Prime Day event ever, with Prime members purchasing more than 375 million items worldwide and saving more than $2.5 billion on millions of deals at Amazon stores.

The company announced a new feature, Buy with Prime, in the quarter under review. This feature helps merchants to grow their business on their website. Amazon announces integration Shopify Shop through Buy with Prime.

The Buy with Prime app for Shopify helps Shopify merchants manage their business, with inventory, pricing, and promotions automatically synced in one place.

operational details

Operating expenses were $131.9 billion, up 5.9% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses declined 580 basis points (bps) to 92.2% on a year-on-year basis.

Cost of sales, fulfillment, technology and infrastructure, selling and marketing and general and administrative expenses increased 6.8%, 8.4% and 8.8% on a year-on-year basis to $75 billion, $22.3 billion and $21.2 billion, respectively.

Sales and marketing, as well as general and administrative, declined 4.2% and 16.3% to $11.01 billion and $3.06 billion, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

Operating income was $11.19 billion, up significantly from the $2.53 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.

AWS’s operating income was $6.98 billion, up 29.1% year over year.

The North America segment reported operating income of $4.31 billion, compared with an operating loss of $412 million in the year-ago quarter. The international segment reported an operating loss of $95 million, compared with a loss of $2.47 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents stood at $49 billion, compared to $49.5 billion as of June 30, 2023.

The total value of marketable securities as of September 30 was $14.6 billion, up from $14.4 billion as of June 30.

Long-term debt stood at $62 billion as of September 30, down from $63.1 billion as of June 30.

In the third quarter, AMZN generated cash from operations of $21.22 billion, up from $16.5 billion in the second quarter.

Based on the last 12 months, operating cash flow stood at $71.65 billion. Free cash flow was $21.43 billion.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Amazon expects net sales between $160 billion and $167 billion, representing 7-12% growth year-over-year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales is pegged at $167.01 billion, representing 11.93% growth year-over-year.

Management expects a favorable forex impact of 40 bps.

Operating income is estimated to be between $7 billion and $11 billion.

Zacks Rank and Consider the Stock

Currently, Amazon has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

AMZN shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail Wholesale sector so far. While Amazon shares have surged 42.3%, the sector has gained 7%.

CARVANA CVNA and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM FLWS are some of the better-ranked stocks investors should consider in the broader sector, each earning a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the full list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Carvana shares have gained 513.9% year to date. CVNA is set to report its third quarter 2023 results on November 2.

Shares of 1-800-flowers.com are down 24% year to date. FLWS is set to report its third quarter 2023 results on November 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download the 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report

1-800 Flowers.com, Inc. (FLWS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Shopify Inc. (Shop): Free Stock Analysis Report

Carvana Company (CVNA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Click here to read this article on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

Source: finance.yahoo.com