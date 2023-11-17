Amazon (AMZN) is a great momentum stock: should you buy?

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of ​​following a stock’s recent trend in either direction. In the ‘long’ context, investors would essentially be “buying at a higher level, but hoping to sell at an even higher price.” With this method, it is important to take advantage of trends in the stock price; Once a stock establishes a course, it is more likely to move in the same manner. The goal is that once a stock moves down a certain path, it will lead to a timely and profitable trade.

Although momentum is a popular stock characteristic, it can be difficult to define. The debate over what are the best and worst metrics to focus on is long overdue, but the Zacks Momentum Style Score, part of the Zacks Style Scores, helps settle the issue for us.

Below, we take a look Amazon (AMZN)Which currently has a Momentum Style Score of A. We also discuss some of the key drivers of the Momentum Style Score, such as price change and earnings estimate revisions.

It’s also important to note that the Style Scores serve as a complement to the Zacks Rank, our stock rating system, which has an impressive track record of outperformance. Amazon currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Ranks #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B outperform the market over the next one-month period.

Let’s discuss some of the components of the Momentum Style Score for AMZN that show why this online retailer shows promise as a solid momentum pick.

Looking at a stock’s short-term price activity is a great way to find out if it has momentum, as it can reflect both the current interest in a stock and whether buyers or sellers have the upper hand at the moment. It is also useful to compare a security to its industry, as this can help investors locate the top companies in a particular sector.

For AMZN, shares have gained 3.58% over the past week, while the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry has declined 1.23% over the same time period. Shares are looking quite good over the long term too, as the monthly price change of 11.24% compares favorably with the industry’s performance of 1.75%.

Although any stock can see its price rise, it takes a real winner to consistently beat the market. That’s why it can also be useful to look at long-term value metrics – such as performance over the last three months or year. Over the past quarter, Amazon shares have increased by 8.34%, and have increased by 50.58% over the past year. In comparison, the S&P 500 has gained only 2.78% and 15.55%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to AMZN’s average 20-day trading volume. Volume is a useful commodity in many ways, and the 20-day average establishes a good price-to-volume baseline; A stock increasing on above-average volume is generally a bullish sign, while a stock decreasing on above-average volume is generally a bearish sign. AMZN currently holds an average of 58,393,312 shares over the last 20 days.

earnings outlook

The Zacks Momentum Style Score takes into account estimate revision trends, in addition to price changes. Please note that estimate revision trends also remain at the core of the Zacks Rank. A good path here can help show promise, and we’re seeing this happen with AMZN recently.

Over the past two months, 11 earnings estimates have increased by more than the full year. These revisions helped boost AMZN’s consensus estimate, which has increased from $2.23 to $2.67 over the past 60 days. Looking ahead to the next fiscal year, there have been 11 upward revisions while there has been 1 downward revision over the same time period.

ground level

Given these factors, it should come as no surprise that AMZN is the #2 (Buy) stock and boasts a Momentum Score of A. If you’re looking for a new pick that’s poised to grow in the near term, be sure to put Amazon on your short list.

Zacks Investment Research

Source: finance.yahoo.com