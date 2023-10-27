Amazon shattered Wall Street’s expectations in its Q3 earnings report, delivering $143.1 billion in total revenue and $9.9 billion in net income.

But of particular note for the entertainment industry is that Amazon says its advertising business remains a key revenue driver, topping $12 billion in the quarter, up 26% from a year earlier. Amazon’s advertising business includes Freeview and Thursday Night Football, among other programming, and it will bring advertising to the main Prime Video service early next year.

The advertising business also includes advertisements for products sold through the Amazon Marketplace, which forms the bulk of that business segment.

The company also highlighted its work in the generative AI area, which is a hot topic among all tech companies this earnings season.

Amazon follows Google owner Alphabet, Facebook and Instagram owner Meta and Snap in a stellar quarter that beat Wall Street forecasts. Although the digital advertising market appears strong, the market for advertising for traditional entertainment companies still appears difficult.

“The third quarter was strong for us as cost of service and delivery speed in our stores business took another step forward, our AWS growth remained steady, our advertising revenue grew strongly, and total operating income and free cash flow There was a significant increase.” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said. “The AWS team continues to innovate and deliver rapidly, particularly in generative AI, where the combination of our custom AI chips, Amazon Bedrock is the easiest and most flexible way to build and deploy generative AI applications, and our coding Partner (CodeWhisperer) allows enterprises to have the equivalent of an experienced engineer who understands all of their proprietary code, increasing speed with customers, including Adidas, Booking.com, GoDaddy, LexisNexis, Merck, Royal Philips and United Airlines, who are all starting to run generative AI workloads on AWS.”

Of course, Amazon is a giant, with its online retail business integrated with AWS into core parts of the company, including Prime, which houses its video and entertainment divisions.

In the earnings report, Amazon specifically called out the strong debut for its NFL thursday night football coverage (ratings are up 25% from a year ago) as well I became beautiful in summerand new launches for Prime Video channels in overseas markets.

Source: www.bing.com