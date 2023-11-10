Amazing tiny brain implant translates brain signals into speech

As we speak, our brain choreographs a complex dance of the muscles in our mouth and throat to create the sounds that make up words. This complex performance is reflected in the electrical signals sent to the speech muscles.

In a new breakthrough, scientists have now packed a vast array of tiny sensors into a space larger than a postage stamp to read this complex mix of electrical signals, in order to predict the sounds a person might try to make. doing.

‘Speech prosthetic’ opens the door to a future where people unable to speak due to neurological conditions can communicate through thought.

Your initial reaction might be to assume it reads minds. More precisely – sensors detect which muscles we want to move in our lips, tongue, jaw and larynx.

“There are many patients who suffer from debilitating motor disorders, such as ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) or locked-in syndrome, that can impair their ability to speak,” says neuroscientist Gregory Kogan, of Duke University, co-senior author of the study. “

“But the existing tools available to allow them to communicate are generally too slow and cumbersome.”

Illustration of sensors on the device (dotted part on white band). (Dan Wahba/Duke University)

Similar recent technology decodes speech at about half the average speaking rate. The team thinks their technology should improve latency as it fits more electrodes on a smaller array to record more accurate signals, though work needs to be done before the speech prosthetic can be made available to the public.

“We’re at the point where it’s still much slower than natural speech, but you can see trajectories where you might be able to get there,” co-senior author and Duke University biomedical engineer Jonathan Viventi said in September. Are.”

The researchers built their electrode array on medical-grade, ultrathin flexible plastic, with electrodes spaced less than two millimeters apart, which can detect specific signals even from neurons extremely close to each other.

Current speech prosthetics with 128 electrodes (left), and new equipment that accommodates twice as many sensors in a significantly smaller array. (Dan Wahba/Duke University)

To test how useful these micro-scale brain recordings are for speech decoding, they temporarily implanted their device in four patients without speech impairment.

When patients were undergoing surgery – three of them for movement disorders and one to remove a tumor – he had to take advantage of the opportunity to do it quickly.

“I like to compare it to a NASCAR pit crew,” says Cogan. “We didn’t want to add any extra time to the operating process, so we had to be in and out within 15 minutes.

“As soon as the surgeon and medical team said ‘Go!’ “We immediately sprang into action and the patient completed the task.”

While the small array was implanted, the team was able to record activity in the speech motor cortex of the brain that signaled the speech muscles while the patients repeated 52 meaningless words. The ‘non-words’ included nine different phonemes, the smallest units of sound that make up spoken words.

The recordings revealed that the vocalizations elicited different patterns of firing signals, and they noted that these firing patterns sometimes overlapped each other, in much the same way as musicians in an orchestra blend their notes. This suggests that our brains dynamically adjust our speech according to the sound being produced in real time.

Susiendrakumar Duraivel, a biomedical engineer at Duke University, used a machine learning algorithm to evaluate the recorded information to determine how well brain activity could predict future speech.

Some sounds were predicted with 84 percent accuracy, especially if the sound started a non-word, like the ‘g’ in gak. Accuracy varied and decreased in more complex situations, such as for sounds in the middle and end of non-words, and the decoders overall had an average accuracy rate of 40 percent.

It’s based on just a 90-second sample of each participant’s data, which is impressive considering existing technology requires hours of data to decode.

This promising start has resulted in a substantial grant from the National Institutes of Health to help further research and improve the technology.

“Now we’re developing the same kind of recording equipment, but without any wires,” says Kogan. “You’ll be able to move around, and you won’t have to be tied to an electrical outlet, which is really exciting.”

The study has been published in nature communication,

Source: www.sciencealert.com