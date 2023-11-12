Amazing Electronics Deals Coming to Amazon Black Friday 2023

kasinv / iStock.com

Who’s ready to shop the Black Friday sale? Starting Friday, November 17, Amazon shoppers are getting even more days to shop and score big savings on Amazon Black Friday.

From cameras to TV essentials, we’ve rounded up the most popular electronics to add to your Amazon shopping cart. Don’t miss any of these Amazon Black Friday 2023 electronics deals.

Echo Pop with Free Sengled Smart Color Bulb

price: $39.99

About Amazon The Echo Pop is mentioned as one of the best Amazon Black Friday 2023 deals. This bundle includes an Echo Pop and Sengled Smart Matter bulb to help automate the lighting in your home.

Originally priced online at $59.98, Amazon shoppers get a 33% discount and only pay $39.99 for the bundle.

Amazon Eero Pro 6E Mesh Wi-Fi Router

price: $179.99

Get speed with the eero router. Originally priced at $249.99 online, Amazon shoppers get 28% off and only pay $179.99 with this Black Friday deal.

How does this work? An eero router replaces your WiFi router and works with most major Internet service providers, taking advantage of the extra bandwidth to maximize your WiFi speeds.

Sony ZV-1F Vlog Camera

price: $498

Gift the content creator in your life the Sony ZV-1F Vlog Camera. When Amazon shoppers shop this Black Friday deal they get $100 off the original online price of $598.

In addition to the camera, this bundle also includes a holster camera case and accessory bundle for DSLRs, a memory card, and a rechargeable battery pack.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

price: $29.99

Now the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is 40% off its original listing price of $49.99.

This Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K includes an Alexa Voice Remote to search, launch, and control content. Enjoy watching endless hours of movies and TV shows in seamless 4K streaming and control compatible devices like cameras and lights with your remote.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus

price: $174.99

Check in on your home at any time. As part of Amazon’s Black Friday deals, Amazon shoppers get 41% off the purchase of the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus, now priced at $174.99.

Each bundle includes one Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus and one Ring Video Doorbell. (Ring Protect Plan subscription sold separately.)

Sony 4K Ultra HD TV

price: $698.00

Looking for Black Friday TV deals? You’ve found it with the Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV. Originally priced online at $899.99, this Amazon Black Friday deal brings it down 22% to $698.00.

Keep in mind that this price is for the TV only. Each screen size is 65 inches and the 4K HDR Processor X1 delivers a picture that is smooth, clear and with rich colors. Enjoy streaming all your favorite movies and TV shows or gaming for hours.

notebrick bluetooth speaker

price: $19.99

This Amazon Black Friday deal is a must-see for all the music lovers in your life. Originally priced online at $59.99, NOTABRICK Bluetooth Speakers are now on sale for $19.99 – 67% off.

Each NOTABrick Bluetooth speaker is lightweight and ultra-portable for use indoors or outdoors. Enjoy all your favorite songs with its amplifier module, which delivers an even, balanced sound and instantly pairs with mobile devices using Bluetooth.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Amazing Electronics Deals Coming to Amazon Black Friday 2023

