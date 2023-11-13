Amazing artefacts, food stalls on display at Crafter Expo

KARACHI: Exhibitions, craft stalls, food stalls, artisans working in craft workshops… there was much more on offer at the 11th annual Crafters Expo organized by Firefly, Crafters Guild and Esnaf at the Beach Luxury Hotel here at over 150 stalls. It turned anyone’s head on Sunday.

It would not be an exaggeration to say that handicrafts “had to die”. There was handmade jewellery, bags, notebooks, photo frames, tissue boxes, coasters, cosmetics, candles, decor items, clothing items, food and much more to gladden everyone’s hearts. And it was not just the visitors and customers who were enjoying, but also those who had set up their stalls, including children selling their crafts. But the person with the biggest smile was Varah Musawwir, founder of Crafters Expo, artist and entrepreneur.

Crafters Expo has truly grown over these 11 years with its founder. “This entire platform stands for the cause of communities,” Varah told Dawn.

“Look, there are programs that people attend and then there are programs where a lot of people are connected to this platform who also support different organizations, some to encourage their family members or friends. also come here. So the community aspect is very strong at Crafters Expo. The energy here is very different. There are emotions everywhere,” she said.

11th edition of the annual event held at the Beach Luxury Hotel

At WrapUp’s stall Aimah Moiz and Mahnaz Aslam created shiny silver purses and bags from crunchy woven potato wrappers turned inside out, supporting the Al-Furqan welfare organisation, which provides skills education to the underprivileged. Tries to empower. While selling their creations, they were also educating about the work of their organization.

There small children were managing their own stalls. Twelve-year-old Rohan Arslan was there to support his elder sister and his entire stall sold out about five hours before closing time. She sold her hand-knitted hats, she sold her key chains and she sold her white and silver Burak heads, explaining to customers that they should not be confused with unicorns. “Look, the unicorns were inspired by Burax,” he explained.

Mehreen Ahsan was running a stall of hand-stitched Barbie doll dresses there for the third time. At the Beadster2023 stall you met Mohammed Hashir and Mohammed Zaid, who were selling handmade jewellery, made by the brothers themselves. They are also very rational.

Among the adults, there was Sharmin Sajjad at Sharmin’s Artistic Impressions stall, selling the most stunning resin art pieces like trays, plates, tables etc. “I have pieces here whose prices range from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000. Rs,” he said.

Tahseen Hussain was selling stoles and scarves. Her Palestine stoles were selling very well, especially when customers learned that a large portion of the sales were going to help the people of Gaza. Asma Naseem Khan was selling handmade shiny gota jewelery at her Patternz stall. “We used the Qureshiya weaving technique to make this jewellery,” he said. Fiza Hamid of Artsy Rooms was selling her paintings. This was her first time at the Crafters Expo and she was also offering art classes to anyone interested.

Anam Adnan and her aunt Mrs. Mustafa at the Hamna Creations stall were selling inexpensive small sculptures for Rs 100 to 150 each that they had made themselves from plaster of Paris, along with some paints and paint brushes for children to try painting themselves. Can do. The small sculptures, a unique idea, were selling like hot cakes.

Speaking of cake, there was plenty to eat and plenty to buy for foodies at the food stalls set up outside overlooking the cool and calm Chinna Creek water. There another aunt and niece, Uzma Zahid and Iraj Imad, were selling jams, jams, peanut butter vinegar, honey, etc. “We mixed cocoa butter, peanut butter and honey to come up with our own local alternative to Nutella,” told Aunt Dawn. Nearby, young Haya Ahmed was selling colorful mini cupcakes for only Rs 50, as well as different flavored macarons for Rs 180.

The place also had a lot of activity areas for children where small children were making key chains and toys from various materials including Lego pieces.

Everyone had something to do and benefit from at the Crafters Expo.

Published in Dawn, November 13, 2023

Source: www.dawn.com