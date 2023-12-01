December 1, 2023
Aman Gupta reacts to being considered as Mark Cuban's replacement: 'East or West is Shark Tank India...'


Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta reacts to Forbes’ announcement that entrepreneur Mark Cuban has left the original American show Shark Tank. Forbes previously published a list of five moguls who could replace Cuban, which included 1) Brazilian YouTuber Camila Coelho; 2) the first openly transgender billionaire, Colonel Jennifer Pritzker; 3) Billionaire actor, playwright and producer Tyler Perry; 4) Kylie Jenner; and 5) Aman Gupta of BoAt.

The Indian shark was placed second on the list after Jenner. Forbes noted Gupta as the breakout star of Shark Tank India, with positive qualities similar to Mark Cuban, who could be the ‘hype man’ that Shark Tank US could use. Sharing on his Instagram stories, Aman Gupta teased with a Bollywood reference: ‘Mark is there and Teja is me #iykyk.’ For those unaware, this phrase is a meme lifted from a comedy scene featuring Shakti Kapoor and Paresh Rawal in the film Andaz Apna Apna (1994) starring Aamir Khan-Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon-Karisma Kapoor.

In the last story, Shark Aman Gupta further wrote that he is not going anywhere, because Shark Tank India is the overall best business reality show.

Earlier, Aman Gupta was invited to a house party by one of the experienced sharks of Shark Tank. He also shared his experience along with a selfie with the American shark. The entrepreneur also shared the lessons he learned over the years. His encounter with the alien shark sparked hilarious reactions from netizens.

See also: Shark Tank crossover: Aman Gupta meets the OG shark from America; Netizens react with memes

