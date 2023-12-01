HIV treatment is so effective that it reduces the virus to undetectable levels, and yet stigma around the virus persists. Here’s a look at five misconceptions on World AIDS Day.

First discovered in 1981, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) has since killed millions of people around the world, but can now be completely controlled with treatment. researchers are even discovery of use To cure it, he did stem cell therapy.

Yet people living with the virus continue to face stigma because myths about it persist.

When Alex Sparrowhawk, HIV and aging manager at the Terrence Higgins Trust in the UK, was first diagnosed in 2009, it was “like a whirlwind in my head”.

“You’re being told that these tests are going to be done and there’s a lot to go into, and these questions are going through my mind [were] Am I going to die? “Will I ever get into a relationship again?” he told Euronews Next.

“How will this affect work? How will this affect my health and other things in my life? And fortunately, I think it takes time, but I was able to turn to organizations to get that support and that information.

So, why does the stigma persist? Here’s a look at some common misconceptions about HIV and AIDS.

Myth 1. ‘HIV is a death sentence’

Jaime Garcia Iglesias, a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Edinburgh in the UK, says a common misconception is that HIV is a death sentence.

“It’s not [a death sentence], With treatment, most people can live long, fulfilling lives with very few, if any, side effects, meaning there is little difference between a diagnosis of HIV and diabetes or any other type of chronic condition. Which is very manageable,” García Iglesias said.

Treatment for HIV is called antiretroviral therapy (ART) and can be taken in pill or injection form.

The goal is to reduce a person’s viral load to an undetectable level so that the person is at no risk of transmitting HIV.

“I take one pill at the same time every day, and that’s really all I need. Most people are on the same pill. Some people can still take maybe two or three, and a very small number of people can take it twice a day if they’re taking an older medication that takes longer,” Sparrowhawk said.

Since 2012, people at high risk of HIV infection can also take pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a preventive HIV medication that prevents the virus from entering the body and replicating.

Terrence Higgins Trust recently sponsored TV advertising in Scotland Regarding stigma “more harmful than HIV”.

Myth 2. Ways to get infected with HIV

Experts say many myths persist about how HIV is spread, with old fears dating back to the peak of the epidemic in the 1980s and 1990s still lingering.

“People still think you can get it from kissing, from touching someone, from using the same bathroom with someone, from cooking and eating,” Sparrowhawk said.

“All these things were never true and they are not true now. “So, we still have a lot of work to do to change those false myths.”

according to us Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most people become infected with HIV through unprotected anal or vaginal sex or through sharing needles, syringes or other drug injection equipment.

The CDC said the only way you could get HIV from kissing would be if “both partners have sore gums or bleeding gums”, which would be very rare, but HIV is not transmitted through saliva.

Myth 3. ‘There is nothing to worry about about HIV’

For Apostolos Kalogiannis with the Brussels-based European AIDS Treatment Group, it is difficult to be optimistic about reaching the UNAIDS goal to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030.

New HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths continue to decline in Europe and Central Asia, but many countries are not on track to meet targets, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

According to the ECDC, only 83 percent of people living with HIV know their status, adding that testing and treatment services need to be increased.

“We are making progress, but not at the pace that will be required to achieve these goals. Furthermore, the situation varies greatly across Europe. So, there are countries and cities that have already achieved many of the goals,” Kalogiannis said.

But in eastern or southern countries, “it is practically impossible to achieve most or any of the targets”.

García Iglesias said that HIV “remains a very significant condition and cause of death in the countries of sub-Saharan Africa and even in our communities”.

“In Europe, there are many communities that are in a state of crisis because they don’t have access to testing, they don’t have access to communication,” he said.

Myth 4. ‘Only gay men get HIV’

HIV can affect anyone but certain populations are at greater risk.

Men who have sex with men have a higher risk of becoming infected with the virus than the size of their population, but they are not alone. Sex workers and people who inject drugs are also at higher risk of getting infected with this virus.

Prevalence may be higher in vulnerable populations such as migrants, accounting for almost half of cases in EU/EEA countries in 2022. may be the reason Limited health care access, communication issues, vulnerability to exploitation and stigma.

According to the 2023 HIV/AIDS Surveillance Report in Europe, “heterosexual contact emerged as the main mode of HIV transmission in 2022”, with an increase in diagnoses linked to the influx of patients fleeing regional conflict, particularly in Ukraine.

Ukraine has the second highest HIV rate per 100,000 population in Europe, after Russia.

ECDC and the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that HIV diagnoses among men who have sex with men in EU/EEA countries have declined since 2014, with a decline in HIV diagnoses in 2022, particularly among migrants from Latin America and the Middle and East. There has been a slight increase between. Europe.

There are also misconceptions that this disease only affects the youth. In EU/EEA countries in 2022, only 8.9 percent of HIV and AIDS cases were among people aged 15 to 24, while 19.9 percent of cases were among people aged 50 and older.

Myth 5. ‘Sexual health is only about testing’

Experts argue that a holistic approach to sexual health is not just about increasing testing, but rather educating and supporting people.

“For many of them it’s going to be very challenging emotionally, socially and sometimes financially and you need the support to do this,” Garcia Iglesias said.

He said: “We still see worrying levels of late diagnosis, when the disease is already further along than we would like, in other communities such as heterosexual men and women, people over 60 or black people in the UK. It has increased.”

“So we need a more comprehensive effort that targets the groups that would benefit most from it”.

Campaigns also focus on tackling stigma and discrimination, which can cause people to delay seeking care.

“One thing nourishes another. So when there aren’t enough resources and not enough information, it’s like a vicious cycle and people have discriminatory attitudes which is not helpful at all,” Kalogiannis said.

