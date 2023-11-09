AM Best Outlook for US E&S market revised to ‘positive’

Insurance industry ratings agency AM Best has raised its outlook on the surplus and excess market as it continues to absorb business from the admitted market.

AM Best on Monday changed its US E&S outlook to “positive” from “stable” given its strong underwriting results and continued high demand, which has expanded

“Fronting carriers are implementing rate and form freedom to meet the coverage needs of insureds, and managing general agents such as Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises (DUAEs) are working with carriers to develop customized coverage solutions. The reinsurance market is the leading partner for surplus line underwriters, even in challenging circumstances. “This is providing a significant boost to the E&S segment, and we “It is expected that it will continue to be in high demand.”

During a market briefing at the American Property Casualty Insurance Association’s annual meeting in Boston this week, Williams said AM Best analysts believe the E&S market “has legs.”

“We are still seeing submission influx in the E&S sector,” he said, adding that primary commercial and individual carriers are tightening underwriting criteria. These accounts look to E&S for coverage, where they are able to get customized policy terms as well as rates to match the risk.

AM Best said areas of business that have recently been “rejected” by admitted carriers include commercial auto and D&O liability. Additionally, the complex risks of cyber and the cannabis industry also find risk transfer partners in the E&S market.

The change in outlook comes nearly two months after AM Best’s E&S Market Segment Report highlighted double-digit growth in surplus lines for the fifth consecutive year. The US E&S market will account for approximately 9% of the US property/casualty insurance industry in 2022.

Topic Trends USA Extra Surplus AM Best

Was this article valuable?

yes no

Here are more articles you may enjoy.

interested in additional surplus,

Get automatic alerts for this topic.

Source: www.insurancejournal.com