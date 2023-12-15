AM Best affirmed the credit ratings of Fontana Reinsurance Limited and Fontana Reinsurance US Limited.

Oldwick, NJ, December 15, 2023–(Business Wire)–am best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “A+” (Excellent) of Fontana Reinsurance Limited (Fontana Re). Additionally, AM Best has affirmed Fontana Reinsurance US Limited (Fontana Re US)’s FSR of A (Excellent) and Long-Term ICR of “A+” (Excellent). The outlook for these credit ratings is stable. Both companies are based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Fontana Re’s ratings reflect the strength of its balance sheet, which AM Best considers to be very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and very strong enterprise risk management (ERM).

Fontana Re US’s rating reflects the strength of its balance sheet, which AM Best considers very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and very strong ERM.

Fontana Re and Fontana Re US are owned by Fontana Holdings LP (Fontana). Fontana is a joint venture between RenaissanceRe Holdings Limited (Renaissance) [NYSE:RNR] and various third-party capital partners and RenaissanceRe’s first joint venture focused on casualty and specialty risks. Fontana will be fully managed by Renaissance Underwriting Managers Limited (RUM) and will be consolidated into Renaissance Re’s financial statements.

Fontana commenced operations in April 2022 with committed capital of USD 475 million and has assumed the entire account quota share of Renaissance’s casualty and specialty book. Fontana’s capital has been increased to support growth in Fontana Rey and Fontana Rey US. The ratings of the Fontana entities reflect the strength and depth of RenaissanceRe’s management team and its leadership in ERM, as well as the benefits that Fontana should receive as a result of RenaissanceRe – through RUM – underwriting, pricing, risk selection. ,Management of stores. Investments, Claims, etc.

AM Best says Fontana’s operating performance and overall balance sheet strength have been maintained at levels consistent with expectations over its relatively short operating history. As the companies scale up, AM Best expects Fontana to generate underwriting profits and positive operating income over most periods, and to maintain risk-adjusted capitalization at levels that are broadly in line with RenaissanceRe’s other underwriting entities. Are consistent.

