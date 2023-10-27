Alzheimer’s drug Lechembi: may be available as twice-monthly infusion injection

The makers of the new Alzheimer’s drug, Lechembi, say their twice-monthly infusion could be available as an injection in pharmacies as early as 2025 – if all goes well in ongoing trials and the regulatory process.

Eisai and Biogen (BIIB), co-developers of the recently approved intravenous (IV) drug, announced new data on Thursday that shows an injection under the skin can produce similar results to an infusion through an IV. If the data support this over a longer period of time, it could allow patients to use the injection alone, or alternate between the two if the patient is comfortable with the injection at home.

New data shows an increase in clearing of beta-amyloid plaques in the brain – a controversial hallmark of Alzheimer’s that served as the basis for Lecambi’s clinical trials – up to 14% via injection compared to IV .

Analysts say the injection option could increase the drug’s revenue potential. “Overall, we view this update as highly positive, and expect these results will raise expectations for Lecambi’s potential market penetration as the (subcutaneous) formulation continues to gain traction with patients and the healthcare system,” Goldman Sachs analysts said Thursday. But it can reduce the burden and speed it up.” ,

While some investors are expecting a slow initial launch, Alex Scott, executive vice president of Eisai, told Yahoo Finance that uptake for the IV is actually going better than expected.

“Formal approval is happening faster than our plans,” he said.

overcome obstacles

In fact, demand for the drug is creating new treatment models in places like Dallas, where one health system is putting a neurologist, infusion center and MRI monitoring under one roof — essential to monitoring patients in a timely manner. Three key elements Instead of scheduling and coordinating separate trips for each leg.

Meanwhile, companies are already competing for their share of the business.

For example, LabCorp (LH) announced a blood-based test to help identify biomarkers indicative of Alzheimer’s, thereby identifying more potential patients for the drug. Another example is GE Healthcare (GEHC), which partnered with Eisai early in the R&D process. It is lobbying for its PET, or imaging scan of the brain, to be used more than once during a patient’s medical visit.

Creating new investment sites is another way to gain share in the business – but it is a limiting factor in the eyes of investors.

“We are encouraged by these results and positive on the commercial opportunity… which will address the need to build infrastructure around infusion centers and increase ease of administration,” Leerink Partners analysts said in a note on Thursday.

The possibility of a self-administered version, similar to the injections used for insulin, migraine and weight-loss drugs popular today, opens up access for patients.

“We want something that’s interchangeable, because it gives more options,” said Christian’s Scott. He said, “Patients may still be working. Patients may still be driving. They may be playing golf. For them to be strapped to an infusion chair every two weeks, it’s not something they want to do with their Want in life.”

But, he added: “We, as a company, are not going to try to control usage. We see it as physician choice, patient choice.”

Pricing, IRA on the horizon

The fate of Lechembi is very different from that of its predecessor Aduhelmin, which was co-developed by Eisai/Biogen, which was slow to move forward despite receiving FDA approval. Concerns about side effects, such as brain swelling, and the initially high sticker price, $56,000 per year, which was reduced to $28,000, contributed to concerns.

Faced with some concerns about brain swelling, Lekembi started at $26,500 a year. Eisai and Biogen published a lengthy justification for the price.

This has clearly put Eduhelm, which was ultimately pulled from the market, in the rearview mirror for both companies. But that doesn’t take away pricing pressure forever — Medicare drug pricing negotiations, part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), are looming on the horizon.

The company has still not decided how it will price the injection version differently from the IV version.

“It prepares us for [the] IRA,” Scott said, in anticipation of widespread use and long-term use.

“We will have to bring a sophisticated approach – we will have to see how these first rounds of negotiations go – but I am very comfortable and confident that Lekembi will be one of those products in the future. We will address that,” He said.

