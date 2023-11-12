Alzchem Group AG (ETR:ACT) Stock Is on the Rise: Are Strong Financials Guiding the Market?

Alzchem Group (ETR:ACT) has performed brilliantly on the stock market with its stock up a notable 11% in the last month. Given that the market tends to reward strong financial position over the long term, we wonder if that is the case as well. In this article, we decided to focus on Alzchem Group’s ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor considered by a shareholder as it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

View our latest analysis for Alzchem Group

How is ROE calculated?

Return on Equity Formula Is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Alzchem Group is:

19% = €30m ÷ €161m (based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

‘Return’ is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think about this is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to make €0.19 of profit.

What is the relationship between ROE and earnings growth?

So far, we have learned that ROE is a measure of a company’s profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or “retains”, and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess the company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that do not necessarily possess these characteristics.

Side-by-side comparison of Alzchem Group’s earnings growth and 19% ROE

To start with, it looks like Alzchem Group has a respectable ROE. The company’s ROE looks quite remarkable when compared with the average industry ROE of 10%. This certainly adds some context to the 11% net income growth Alzchem Group has seen over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared Alzchem Group’s net income growth with the industry and found that the company’s growth figure is similar, compared to the industry’s average growth rate of 12% over the same period.

past earnings growth

The basis of valuing a company is largely linked to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish that the expected growth or decline in earnings, as the case may be, has been priced in. This helps them determine whether the stock is positioned for a bright or disappointing future. Is Alzchem Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 evaluation measures can help you decide.

Is Alzchem Group making efficient use of its profits?

With a three-year average payout ratio of 35% (which means the company retains 65% of its profits), it looks like Alzkem Group is reinvesting efficiently in such a way that it grows its earnings by a respectable amount. Can see and give good dividends. Covered.

Furthermore, Alzchem Group has been paying dividends for a period of six years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analyst estimates, we found that the company’s future payout ratio is expected to remain stable at 34% over the next three years. As a result, Alzchem Group’s ROE is not expected to change much, as we estimate from analyst estimates of 18% for future ROE.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with the performance of Alzchem Group. In particular, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily in its business and generating high rates of returns. Not surprisingly, this has led to impressive growth in earnings. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company’s earnings growth is expected to be similar to its current growth rate. To learn more about the latest analysts’ predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source