Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 29, 2023–(Business Wire)–As part of World Scouting’s annual JOTA-JOTI (Jamboree-on-the-Air-Jamboorie-on-the-Internet), the world’s largest online Scout program involving more than 170 countries, Connects scouts. 3 days from 20-22 October Alwaleed Philanthropies, chaired by HRH Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, partners with the World Scout Movement to raise awareness of the impact of deforestation and inspire youth to become active actors in the forest Hosted an event in partnership. Declining and engaging global citizens.

In an effort to preserve the world’s natural forests, Alwaleed Philanthropies is hosting the virtual event on its Metaverse platform, Decentraland. Scouts from around the world, as well as the general public, are invited to navigate through a virtual forest, gain insight into the consequences of deforestation, and participate in the inaugural forest planting event on the Metaverse. The Decentraland platform has already received 26,500 scouts and planted 610 trees within the first three days. The count is still rising as the platform opens to the general public for the next coming weeks.

Within the virtual space, participants can engage with interactive exhibits, connect with like-minded individuals, and discover actionable steps that can be taken to protect our precious forests. The experience also enables users to collect POAP by collecting seeds and planting their own trees within the space.

The event builds on the success of Alwaleed Philanthropies’ campaign to tackle cyberbullying and discrimination in the Metaverse, with Alwaleed Philanthropies now committing to using its Decentraland Metaverse platform to tackle climate change and deforestation; Aligning with SDGs 13 and 15: Climate action and life on land.

Alwaleed Philanthropies’ Metaverse Digital Center uses cultural dialogue, artistic exhibitions and historical artifacts as tools to connect cultures, giving users the opportunity to delve deeper into Islamic history and culture.

The three-day JOTA-JOTI event engaged millions of youth around the world in a weekend of online activities aimed at fostering a spirit of friendship, cooperation and global citizenship. The event empowers young individuals and volunteers to participate in engaging and interactive group activities via the Internet and amateur radio, with a particular emphasis on developing 21st century skills in the context of Scouting. It aims to help young people of all ages learn about communications technology, the values ​​of global citizenship and the role they can play in creating a better world.

Join our immersive metaverse event where Alwaleed Philanthropies and Scouts raise awareness about deforestation and the importance of forest conservation through this link https://play.decentraland.org/?NETWORK=mainnet&position=6%2C137&realm=main&island Will work together to promote. =defaultz9s.

About Alwaleed Philanthropy

Over four decades, Alwaleed Philanthropies has supported and spent over $4.4 billion on social welfare and launched over 1000 projects in over +189 countries, and is ranked 1st worldwide regardless of gender, race or religion. Reached more than billion beneficiaries. Managed by 10 Saudi women members, Alwaleed Philanthropies partners with a number of philanthropic, government and non-governmental organizations to tackle poverty, empower women and youth, develop communities, provide disaster relief and create cultural understanding through education. Cooperates with. It strives to build bridges to a more compassionate, tolerant and accepting world.

About the World Organization of the Scout Movement (WOSM)

WOSM is the world’s leading educational youth movement empowering 57 million youth and volunteers to become active global citizens and agents of change in their communities. A global leader in non-formal education, Scouting provides young people with opportunities to develop life and leadership skills while contributing to the betterment of communities and societies. Through initiatives such as Scouts for SDGs, Scouts are actively working towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and driving positive change globally.

