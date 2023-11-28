01 December 2023

Alumni and faculty books and podcasts

Topics: Information-BooksInformation-Information Publications

sharebar

Edited by Margie Kelly

alumni books

The world’s smallest book on climate: ten facts about CO2 in ten minutes

By Mike Nelson, Peter Tans and Michael Banks (MBA 1983)

independently published

In this updated edition of the world’s shortest book on the world’s biggest problem, CO2 and climate change, the authors provide a quick and entertaining introduction to the science of climate change. This is a brief primer for anyone interested in how CO2 affects our climate. Even informed readers will learn something new about climate change.

Startup Lottery

By Gus Bestel (MBA 1988)

Jones Media Publishing

In Startup LotteryExperienced Entrepreneur and Inc. 500 CEO Gus Bestel provides an insider’s view of venture-capital-backed companies. You’ll learn how to advance your startup career through stories, examples, and decision frameworks. This book will help you decide if, when, and why working at a startup is right for you; Evaluate the feasibility of the startup you are considering joining; Learn how startup dynamics and rules benefit investors, not employees; Negotiate better job offers and manage stock-based compensation; And know when it’s time to move on to other opportunities. Startup life is exciting, but full of uncertainty. You need the best information possible to make smart choices. Startup Lottery It is for those who want to maximize their chances of success.

Smart Startup: What Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know—Advice from 18 Harvard Business School Founders

By Catalina Daniel (MBA 1991) And James H. Sherman (MBA 1991)

harper business

Future entrepreneurs Catalina Daniels and James Sherman studied the ins and outs of entrepreneurship as classmates at HBS. Years later, after successfully founding and exiting several companies, he was surprised to find that his experiences were very different from what he had been taught in school. There was a lot they learned the hard way that they wished they had known before they started. Inspired, Daniels and Sherman interviewed 18 HBS graduates and entrepreneurs about their experiences founding companies like Blue Apron, Rent the Runway, Gilt, and AdoraMe, and asked what they discovered along the way and what they wish they had. They already knew. The authors showcase the founders in their own words and give readers the experience of interacting with these remarkable entrepreneurs over a cup of coffee. Starting a business is difficult. Seventy percent of startups today fail after their seed round, and less than ten percent of founders and investors achieve success. Faced with such a daunting limitation, aspiring entrepreneurs need all the advice, knowledge, and inspiration they can get. smart startup Written for them – a timeless record of essential knowledge that can help them achieve success.

It’s time for strategic scheduling: How to design a better K-12 schedule that’s great for students, staff, and budget

By Nathan Levenson (MBA 1987) and david james

ascd

A school’s schedule can be as important to educational outcomes as its budget or strategic plan. The secret to making the schedule a tool for school improvement is not to adopt schedule design as a technology The task focuses on fitting everything together like Tetris blocks, but as a strategic One. In this book, informed by research and their work with hundreds of schools, scheduling experts Nathan Levenson and David James explore how strategic scheduling can transform a “good enough” schedule into one that works without additional costs or more FTEs. Supercharges learning and engagement. Providing targeted advice for best practice scheduling at the elementary, middle, and high school levels, this book helps school and district leaders and the teachers and students they serve get the most from each school day and year. Will help.

high purpose venture capital

By Ron Levin (MBA 2008)

Mindstir Media

Since time immemorial, humans have faced numerous existential obstacles that individuals have struggled to overcome. The inability or unwillingness to address both the root causes and symptoms of poverty and inequality is one of the greatest failures of societies around the world. Thankfully, a new generation of dynamic socially conscious entrepreneurs are stepping up to fill the gaps that governments have been unable to address. Whether it’s solving gaps and injustices in healthcare, education, jobs, housing, food security, or accessing bank loans when needed, there are founders and innovators who are creating and implementing new solutions to these difficult challenges. Are. The only barrier to empowering many of these entrepreneurs is the availability of funds to ensure that their ideas can get off the ground and ultimately serve the vast “bottom of the pyramid”. This is where venture capitalists, angel investors and other funders of early-stage businesses can and must step in to drive change. high purpose venture capital Dives into 50 business ventures that serve the “double bottom line” of profit and purpose and are backed by venture capital funds. He has helped foster the growth of enterprises that are making a difference in the lives of more and more people every day. This collection shows that VCs have the power to make that kind of impact when they choose to back founders who are solving the world’s most pressing challenges.

America: underwater and drowning

By James B. Lockhart (MBA 1974)

Kohler Books

Author James B. Lockhart is a former United States Navy submarine officer who played a major role in the government’s response to the global financial crisis. In America: underwater and drowningHe tells an important story about managing government agencies – in submarine language – deep underwater, then offers solutions to help them and the overall government surface.

Talent Disruption: People are Brands

By Alexander Mirza (MBA 1997)

Business Expert Press

In Talent Disruption: People are Brands, author Alexander Mirza proposes solutions to the human capital challenges facing service industries amid unprecedented labor shortages, and technological and geopolitical shifts, and provides a framework for diagnosing the root causes of talent disruption. He then provides a detailed roadmap and tools for building a talent engine powered by AI, Big Data, and analytics. The results are an increased talent pipeline, greater productivity and higher profit margins.

Writing for Engaged Readers

By Todd Rogers (PhD 2008) and Jessica Lasky-Fink

dattan

Write Well Is for school. Write Effectively Is for life.

In Writing for Engaged Readers, authors Todd Rogers and Jessica Lasky-Fink draw on their research in behavioral science to outline the cognitive facts about how people actually read and break them down into six principles that will power your writing. Will change. Incorporating many real-world examples, a checklist, and other tools, this guide will make you a more successful and productive communicator. Rogers and Lasky-Fink bring Strunk and White’s original ideas to the 21st century meditation market. When influential guides to writing prose were first published, the Internet had not yet been invented. Now, the average American adult is inundated with digital messages every day. With all this correspondence, it is more challenging than ever to capture the attention of an engaged reader.

faculty books

How Harvard Business School changed the way we look at organizations

By JW LorschProfessor of Human Relations at Harvard Business School

Business Expert Press

Listen, observe, test – these three words are at the heart of a powerful method of business transformation. There is a deceptively simple idea behind this method: managers and management scholars should first take the pulse of a real business, obtain its case history, diagnose its problems and only then solve them. This medical model, invented by the scholars who started Harvard Business School, would heal companies even today. During the past 30 years, business schools adopted economists, game theorists, and other calculators’ notions of abstraction. Solutions to real-world, real-time problems have become tenuous and stagnant. In this book, renowned scholar and emeritus professor Jay W. Lorsch draws on the evidence, history, and insights from his more than 50-year career at Harvard Business School to make the case for a return to the medical model—of listening, observing. Practices. , and tests that cover the areas of human relations and organizational behavior. By chronicling the development of his field, Lorsch shows how the medical model emerged in the years before World War II and, for decades, helped managers, management scholars, and consultants diagnose and solve the problems of companies large and small. Explaining the case studies that define the practice, he discusses how the model has been refined and reapplied by subsequent generations and how it addresses issues such as diversity, leadership, competition and optimal corporate board structures. Can continue.

podcast

A la Latina Podcast

hosted by Cynthia Kleinbaum (MBA 2008) and claudia romo edelman

Despite Latinos representing 9 percent of the U.S. population, they hold just 2 percent of senior executive roles. This podcast shines a deeper light on Latinos making waves in the corporate sector and their authentic journeys, with wisdom from industry giants like Coca-Cola, the NFL, and Spotify, and provides actionable strategies designed for success – In a Latina way.

on top of the game

hosted by Xavier Saade (MBA 2000)

This podcast features “electric conversations with amazing people at the top of the game.” Meet influential leaders, thinkers and doers from all walks of life who are advancing mankind.

art of excellence

hosted by Glenn Zweig (MBA 1995)

Zweig has interviewed nearly 100 guests on his podcast – all among the most accomplished people in their fields. They include Neil deGrasse Tyson, David Copperfield, and Deepak Chopra and many others. Zweig finds and shares the common threads of “excellence” in these ultra-talented people so that listeners can all apply them in their careers and daily lives.

sharebar

Source: www.alumni.hbs.edu