• European pace has slowed down

• Thai market slipped due to low liquidity

• Brazilian premium retreated

• US premium on new trades is higher

Aluminum premiums decline at slow pace in Europe

Sources told FastMarkets that premiums in Europe declined at a slower pace last month, with first-quarter negotiations now over.

FastMarket’s weekly assessment of aluminum 6063 extrusion billet premium, DDP Italy (Brescia region) was at $350-390 a tonne on Friday, down from $370-390 a tonne on November 17.

“The pace of cuts has slowed down. These levels are clearly loss-making. Everyone is trying to push down inventory, but stock is relatively low historically; We have low European billet production after all the shutdowns,” said a market source.

“Manufacturers are making offers and lobbying to attract customers for booking,” said a trader.

Many first-quarter negotiations were set to end over the approaching Christmas holidays, with many mills expected to extend maintenance periods amid poor consumer demand.

“Premiums are stable [this week]As everyone is preparing for the Christmas holidays, everyone is discussing the same numbers,” said a producer source.

Fastmarket’s weekly assessment of aluminum 6063 extrusion billet premium, DDP northern Germany (Ruhr region) was at $345-390 a tonne on Friday, down from $360-390 a tonne on November 17.

Despite lower premiums, some have seen a recent increase in demand towards the end of the year.

“We have seen some consumers inquiring to book at a fixed price premium,” said another trader.

In Spain, billet premiums also declined during the month, but at the low end of the range by only $10 a tonne.

FastMarket’s twice-weekly assessment of aluminum 6063 extrusion billet premium, DDP Spain, stood at $340-370 a tonne on Friday, down from $350-370 a tonne on November 17.

Liquidity remained high in the Spanish market, with most trades carried out within current ranges.

Some participants continued to see low levels but others were seeing more stability after a longer period of decline.

Weak demand in Asia has increased pressure on the market

Aluminum extrusion billet premiums in Thailand declined in a low-liquidity market amid continued weak demand, adding to the downside pressure on the market.

FastMarkets’ monthly assessment of aluminum 6063 extrusion billet premium, CIF Thailand, stood at $220-240 a tonne on Friday, down from $255-265 a tonne on November 17.

Market participants remain focused on long-term contract discussions, reducing liquidity in the spot market.

“Offers for billets on long-term contracts have been revised, we have heard that it is too low [main Japanese ports] +$130 per tonne,” said one market participant.

“The overall demand for billets remains weak,” said another market participant.

Thailand’s industrial sentiment index rose to 90.9 from 88.4 in October, despite rising after five straight months of decline in November, amid better sales and output from manufacturers, according to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), despite remaining pessimistic. Stayed.

Meanwhile, automotive production in Thailand fell 7.02% year-on-year to 158,734 units in October amid weak domestic sales and tight auto credit, according to FTI.

Discussion of subsidized goods coming to Brazil

Aluminum billet premiums declined in the Brazilian market after higher offers disappeared and talk of potentially more subsidized material coming into the country.

FastMarket’s twice-weekly assessment of aluminum 6063 and 6060 extrusion billet premiums, CIF Brazilian main port was at $325-340 per tonne on Friday, down $20 from $325-360 per tonne on December 1.

Premiums had previously risen slightly amid strong market conditions, but new offerings were being heavily discounted and demand had ebbed ahead of the year-end holidays.

Offers during the fortnight to Friday were mostly at $325-340 a tonne, and no deals were reported. Premiums above $340 per ton were no longer heard in the market.

Meanwhile, talks were underway to acquire aluminum billets in the country at a premium of less than $300 per tonne. However, they had not been concluded by the time of publication.

“The market has already slowed down,” said a trading source in the region. “The holidays are coming, and extrusion companies also don’t want to end the year with high inventory.”

“I expect next year to be similar to 2023. We believe demand will remain stable,” said another trader in the area.

The US market has narrowed upwards in the last week

FastMarket’s twice-weekly assessment of aluminum 6063 extrusion billet premium delivered to the Midwest US was 9-10 cents a pound on Friday, down from 8.5-10 cents a pound on Dec. 1.

The spot market was mostly quiet for the fortnight with some deals reported in the 9-10 cents per pound range.

Market participants assessed the premium at 10-12 cents per pound, with one grower source saying anything below those numbers would not make the business sustainable.

Sources said 2024 long-term contracts for billet material have either been concluded or are in the closing stage, and they do not expect much change in premiums by the end of the year.

Source: www.fastmarkets.com