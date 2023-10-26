October 27, 2023
Altria cuts profit forecast as smokers turn to cheaper cigarettes


(Reuters) – Tobacco giant Altria Group cut its annual profit forecast on Thursday as smokers increasingly replaced its more expensive cigarettes for cheaper brands or smoking alternatives.

The Marlboro maker is raising prices on its traditional products to offset a decline in volumes as many consumers wary of health risks turn to new alternatives such as vapes or oral nicotine.

But rising prices have caused Altria to lose ground against cheaper cigarettes like USA Gold as inflation-weary consumers try to conserve cash.

Marlboro’s retail share of the total cigarette category declined 0.3 share points from a year earlier, the company said.

Altria’s net revenue from smokable products fell 5.3% in the third quarter, as higher pricing only partially offset lower shipment volumes and higher promotional investments.

Meanwhile, Altria’s entry into the e-cigarette sector has proven ill-fated. It lost billions on its 2018 investment in Juul Labs, as the vape company faced a series of lawsuits and increased regulatory scrutiny over its contribution to the rise in teen vaping.

It made a new bet in June through the acquisition of pod-based vape NJOY ACE, but NJOY lags far behind Juul in terms of market share. Altria said reported shipment volume for NJOY ACE in the third quarter was approximately 7.5 million pods.

Another alternative to smoking that is rapidly growing in the US is oral tobacco and especially spit-free nicotine pouches.

Altria’s products, dubbed! Shipment volumes witnessed a growth of 36.7% in the quarter. However, its oral portfolio is tilted towards traditional wet-cut tobacco such as the Copenhagen brand, which is coming under pressure as the popularity of nicotine pouches increases.

The company expects to have adjusted profit of $4.91 to $4.98 per share this year, compared with a prior estimate of $4.89 to $5.03 per share.

Quarterly excise revenue fell 2.5% to $5.28 billion. Analysts had expected revenue of $5.43 billion, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Juveria Tabassum; Editing by Mila Nissi)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com

