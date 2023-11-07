Alto Ingredients: Underperformance in Favorable Market Environment – Avoid (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Jim Still-Paper

I have covered Alto Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) first, so investors should watch this as my update earlier articles On the company.

Shares of renewable fuels and specialty alcohol maker Alto Ingredients fell more than 50% after hitting a 52-week high following the release of the company’s third-quarter earnings on Monday, as results fell well short of expectations.

company presentation

While revenue was slightly ahead of consensus estimates, earnings per share of -$0.05 were a mile short of analysts’ expectations of $0.09.

Please note that just four weeks ago, fellow contributor Justin Dopierala projected the company to beat expectations.If not 200% then at least 100%“Due to highly favorable crush margins during the quarter.

However, Alto Ingredients largely failed to take advantage of the most favorable market conditions in recent years, as explained in the press release:

Our third quarter results reflect the contribution of strong ethanol crush margins partially offset by the impact of unusually high unscheduled downtime that reduced our anticipated production volumes and shifted our mix toward lower margin products. Gave.

On the conference call, CFO Rob Olander provided additional information on the issues experienced by the company (emphasis added by author):

Corn base level increased by $0.31 Compared to Q2 2023, represents a sharp increase sequentially and an increase of $0.03 compared to Q3 2022, reflecting a similar supply and demand profile to last year. Other than this (…) We incurred significant increases in unexpected repair and maintenance costs. Associated downtime reduced anticipated production volumes, This adversely affected our hedging strategy To lock in a favorable market crush spread, resulting in a $3.7 million derivative loss We have shifted our product mix to more wet ingredients, which have lower margins, year after year, our Sales of specialty alcohol hit by low consumer demand, We are working with our customers to roll a portion of 2023 contracted volume commitments into 2024, Thus, sales and profitability in the third quarter were lower than expected. Additionally, we Higher feasibility and legal costs incurred associated with our strategic capital projects,

The weakness in the higher-margin specialty alcohol business is particularly disappointing, as the company executed a strategic restructuring a few years ago to focus on this segment.

To add insult to injury, the estimated cost of developing primary yeast production has increased by 70%. Additionally, the anticipated construction period has been extended by 50% to 27 months:

company presentation

Issues with one of the company’s most ambitious profitability growth projects have led management to advance its previously reported adjusted EBITDA expansion targets:

Based on these findings, changing capital requirements and current capital market conditions, we have raised our EBITDA expansion targets to six to twelve months. We continue to evaluate various funding options with potential financing partners and will prioritize projects with the highest return on investment within a reasonable time frame.

company presentation

Please note that Alto Ingredients will now require additional capital to execute on its more ambitious projects such as primary yeast and carbon capture.

Given the need for additional funding in combination with the company’s less-than-stellar execution, I wouldn’t bet on meeting the new timeline for adjusted EBITDA expansion.

In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised to see some of the company’s projects get delayed indefinitely or canceled altogether going forward as access to affordable capital is likely to remain constrained for the time being.

But the bad news doesn’t stop here. On the conference call, management outlined several issues potentially impacting Q4 (emphasis added by author):

First, during Q4, customer commitments were not based solely on market demand, but rather reflected Buyers manage their fuel-grade inventory balances with the goal of minimizing inventory levels. By the end of the year. Second, winter shopping patterns Let’s start the day after Thanksgiving and Generally we may see a deep decline in volumes from Q3, Third, with the intention to take advantage of higher crush margins in Q3, We have postponed our planned winter facility cuts until October, Fourth, as we fill our fixed-price specialty alcohol sales booked throughout 2024, we are also building our hedged portfolio. The derivatives we used to protect margin on these sales do not qualify for hedge accounting treatment, and Quarterly results may be impacted by mark-to-market unrealized gains and/or losses based on fluctuations in commodity prices,

In combination with lower crush margins, I expect the company’s results to again fall well short of current consensus expectations:

yahoo finance

Additionally, the company’s decision to delay scheduled maintenance at its wet mill from August 2023 to April 2024 is likely to impact Q2 results next year.

However, Alto Ingredients still generated approximately $16 million of free cash flow during the quarter, resulting from improved liquidity and debt levels sequentially:

company presentation

ground level

Despite a highly favorable market environment, Alto Ingredients reported disappointing third quarter results and indirectly warned investors about a weak fourth quarter.

To add insult to injury, the company is facing a substantial cost overrun in one of its major capital expansion projects, resulting in the need to secure additional financing and advance previously reported adjusted EBITDA expansion targets.

Given the operational missteps and the need to raise additional capital, the board of directors should consider putting the company, or at least some of its key assets, up for sale, as activist investor Jeremy Raper recently advised the chairman. Had requested in his letter. june.

Given the poor execution, weak near-term prospects and growing uncertainties about the company’s ambitious long-term profitability growth roadmap, investors should avoid Alto Ingredients shares for the time being.

However, in view of the huge selling in shares, I have decided to refrain from offering shares outright.Sell“Ratings for now.

risk

Alto Ingredients, Inc. on Tuesday. Activist investors are likely to put more pressure on the board of directors to consider strategic alternatives, including major asset sales, following a more than 50% selloff in shares of . The initiation of the strategic review is clearly likely to boost the stock price.

Additionally, ethanol crush margins are volatile. Any sustained margin growth from current levels would significantly benefit the company’s earnings and cash flows.

