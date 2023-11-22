Altman's polarizing past hints at reason for OpenAI board to fire him

Before OpenAI, Altman was asked by his mentor to move to the prominent start-up incubator Y Combinator, part of a pattern of skirmishes that some attribute to his self-serving approach.

The shocking ouster on Friday of Sam Altman, who negotiated his return as CEO of OpenAI late Tuesday, was not the first time that the shrewd Silicon Valley operator has found himself on the outside.

Four years ago, Altman’s mentor, Y Combinator founder Paul Graham, flew from the United Kingdom to San Francisco to give his protégé the boot, according to three people familiar with the event, which was not previously reported.

Graham surprised the tech world In 2014, 20-year-old Altman was selected to lead the acclaimed Silicon Valley Incubator. Five years later, he flew across the Atlantic with concerns that the company president put his own interests ahead of the organization’s – concerns This will be echoed by the board of OpenAI.

Although a respected strategist and selector of promising start-ups, Altman had developed a reputation for absenteeism and prioritizing personal priorities over official duties, which angered his peers and some of the start-ups he had nurtured. Had to do it, said two people, as well as an additional person, all of whom spoke on condition of anonymity to freely describe private deliberations. The biggest of those priorities, one person said, was his intense focus on growing OpenAI, which he saw as his life’s mission.

A separate concern, unrelated to his initial dismissal, was that Altman had personally invested in start-ups he discovered through the incubator using a fund he created with his brother Jack – a sort of means for personal enrichment. Double-dipping which was practiced by other founders and later limited by the organization.

One of the people said, “It was the school of loose management which is about prioritizing what’s important to me.”

Graham did not respond to a request for comment.

Although several news media reports have attributed Altman’s removal Friday to an ideological battle between security concerns versus business interests, a person familiar with the board’s proceedings He said the group’s vote was rooted in a concern that he was trying to avoid any scrutiny over his power in the company – a feature evidenced by his reluctance to entertain any board makeup. Which was not very much inclined in his favour.

Allegations of selfishness jeopardize early days Broker talks about Altman’s return to OpenAI, the leading artificial intelligence company responsible for ChatGPIT.

Over the weekend, four members of the original board, including three independent directors, were willing to bring Altman back as CEO and replace themselves, according to the person familiar, unless Altman agreed to such a group. Done, which promised meaningful monitoring of their activities. with the board, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

Although the board met with and approved one of Altman’s recommended candidates, Altman was unwilling to talk to someone he didn’t already know, the person said. By Sunday, it became clear that Altman wanted a board made up of a majority of people who would let him have his way. Another person familiar with Altman’s thinking said he was willing to meet with the board’s proposed shortlist of candidates, except for one person whom he rejected on ethical grounds.

But by Wednesday Altman agreed to some demands, including not joining the board and retaining Quora CEO and current director Adam D’Angelo, announcing his return as CEO early in the morning. He agreed to name two new board members – Brett Taylor, former co-CEO of Salesforce, and Twitter board member, Larry Summers, former US Treasury Secretary – names about which the old board was optimistic.

“And now, we all get a little sleep,” said Helen Toner, one of the board members involved in the conversation. written on x,

OpenAI’s fast-paced and drama-filled boardroom saga, which is playing out on social media, is a first for the fast-moving tech sector. But Altman’s clashes with colleagues, mentors, and even members of the corporate structure he supported during his career are not uncommon in Silicon Valley, amid a culture that anoints wizards with loyalty. Preaches and disdains outside observation.

The same qualities that have made Altman a unique fund-raiser, a skilled negotiator, a powerful leader, and an unwanted enemy have earned him champions such as former Google Chairman Eric Schmidt and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky. Altman’s ability to inspire loyalty and belief in his mission among employees was reflected in a flood of heart emojis from OpenAI employees throughout X this weekend and nearly all of the company’s 770-person workforce. They threatened to quit their jobs unless they were reinstated.

“More than ninety percent of OpenAI employees are saying they would be willing to go to Microsoft because they feel Sam has been mistreated by a rogue board of directors,” said Ron Conway, a prominent venture capitalist who founded Altman. Became friendly with him soon after. Loopt, a location-based social networking start-up, in 2005. “I’ve never seen this kind of loyalty anywhere.”

But Altman’s personal qualities – in particular, the perception that he was too opportunistic for Silicon Valley’s go-getter culture – at times led him to alienate even some of his closest colleagues, such as in tech. say six people familiar with his time there. World.

Many in Silicon Valley appreciate Altman’s strategic skills, including his ability to be a matchmaker between powerful people. Those who know him say they have seen him select, mentor and introduce budding start-up founders to careers that have transformed their careers. One of the people whose career Altman helped advance was OpenAI chief scientist and board member Ilya Sutskever – the man who ultimately fired him.

Keith Rabois, general partner at venture firm Founders Fund, said Altman was one of three people he consulted when he decided to leave his previous job and join his current firm. She said Altman, who had organized her marriage, had an uncanny ability to provide strategic advice, negotiate business deals and spot undiscovered talents. He said, “He could tell right away who was destined for greatness – probably one of the five best people in all of Silicon Valley to do that.”

Rabois noted that as a Stanford dropout, Altman convinced a major telecommunications company to do business with his start-up Loopt – the same quality, he said, that helped Altman convince Microsoft to invest in OpenAI. Made capable.

He said, “Insofar as he is polarizing, it is because he is young, successful and ambitious and people are jealous of him.”

Altman’s career arc speaks to the culture of Silicon Valley, where the cult of personality and personal networks often replace strong management guardrails — from Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX to Elon Musk’s Twitter. Altman’s practice of filling the board with associates to gain control isn’t just common, it’s the start-up gospel of Altman’s longtime mentor, venture capitalist Peter Thiel.

But some of Altman’s former colleagues point to issues that go beyond a founder’s quest for power. A man who worked closely with Altman described a pattern of consistent and subtle manipulation that created divisions between individuals.

Machine learning researcher Geoffrey Irving, a former OpenAI employee who now works at competitor Google DeepMind, wrote that he was not inclined to support Altman after working for him for two years. “1. He was always nice to me. 2. He lied to me on numerous occasions 3. He was deceitful, manipulative, and very mean to others, including my close friends (again, only nice to me, for some reason),” Irving. Posted X on Monday.

Irving did not respond to The Post’s request for comment.

The board is shocking, Although it was short-lived, the decision to fire Altman came just as he appeared poised for advancement. Only a year after launching ChatGPT, OpenAI was by far the hottest consumer company in Silicon Valley. At the company’s recent dev day, Altman posed as a millennial Steve Jobs — and announced plans for the company to become the dominant platform in generative AI. As the face of the company and the AI ​​boom, he was on the cusp of change as a new entrant into the Big Tech pantheon.

However, in some tech and AI circles, there were nods to Altman. A growing group alleges that Altman has used his shrewd tactics to suppress smaller open-source competitors in this case in order to secure the future of his company and employees.

Had become AI executives, start-up founders and powerful venture capitalists alliance In recent months, there were concerns that Altman’s interactions with regulators were threatening the progress of the field. Although Microsoft, which has a 49 percent stake in OpenAI, has long urged regulators to impose guardrails, investors have focused on Altman, who has charmed legislators and his regular subpoenas on Capitol Hill. is accepted.

Although the full reasoning for Altman’s initial firing is still unclear, a person familiar with the proceedings said there was no single catalyst. The independent directors of the board remained united during the talks and stuck to their decision. The difficult task was finding new board members he believed would be able to stand up to Altman, the person said.

“Sam is obsessed with what other people will accept,” said one of the people who works closely with him. “Sometimes he goes too far.”

In a post announcing his return to

