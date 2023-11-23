Altman is back at OpenAI, but questions still remain about why he was fired in the first place

(Bloomberg) — Sam Altman is returning to lead OpenAI, less than five days after his surprise dismissal, which triggered a tug of war for its talent, leaving the company in disarray and on a mission to one of the world’s Exposed deep board divisions. Most valuable startup.

OpenAI’s new interim board, which will not initially include Altman, will be led by Brett Taylor, former co-CEO of Salesforce Inc. The other directors are Larry Summers, former US Treasury Secretary, and current member Adam D. Angelo, Co-Founder and CEO of Quora Inc.

Altman was fired on Friday after clashing with the board over his campaign to transform OpenAI from a nonprofit organization focused on the scientific exploration of artificial intelligence into a business that builds products, attracts customers and AI raises the money needed to power the equipment. Former board members raised concerns about the potential harm caused by powerful, uncontrolled AI.

The first task for the interim board will be to find new directors who can better balance OpenAI’s business imperatives and the need to protect the public from tools capable of creating misinformation, worsening inequality, or for bad actors. Make it easier to commit violence.

Several people, including Ashley Meyer, CEO of Coalition Operators, a venture capital firm, said the reorganized board should reflect greater diversity. They’ve added more to the social media site and more coming soon.”

Investors will also expect changes in the way boards communicate with stakeholders. Executives at Microsoft Corp, which has said it will invest up to $13 billion in OpenAI, were angry after being given only a brief briefing on the board’s plan to remove Altman, people with knowledge of the matter said.

A person familiar with the negotiations said several women were suggested as potential interim directors, but the parties could not reach a consensus. Laurene Powell Jobs, the billionaire philanthropist and widow of Steve Jobs, and former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer were both hired, but were considered very close to Altman, this person said. Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice was also considered, but her name was also rejected. Ultimately, women will also be included on the board, this person said.

Some OpenAI investors and executives have also complained that the board did not adequately explain its reasoning for firing Altman. Board members said Altman “was not consistently forthright in his communications.”

In the days that followed, board members and staff have said that the CEO’s removal had nothing to do with “malfeasance” or “security”, making the information void. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella publicly said that he had not been given any explanation.

Emmett Shear, who was named interim CEO by the board on Sunday, told people close to OpenAI that if the board could not clearly inform him in writing of the reason for Altman’s sudden dismissal, he would step down from the role. Didn’t plan to stay in. People with knowledge of the matter.

Microsoft, whose AI strategy depends on the startup’s technology, will likely get representation on the new board, whether as an observer or, possibly, with one or more seats, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Although Altman initially agreed not to take a board seat to complete the deal, he probably will eventually join the board, another person said.

Another person said Altman also agreed to an internal investigation into the conduct that led to his firing. OpenAI’s first board members included D’Angelo, OpenAI co-founder and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, GeoSim Systems’ Tasha McCauley, and Helen Toner, director of Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology.

Apart from Microsoft, other investors were angry with this move of the board. Vinod Khosla of Khosla Ventures was also included in these. “I have not spoken to the board members who participated in the decision to fire Altman,” Khosla said in an interview with Bloomberg Technology on Wednesday. “I think it’s bad behavior on their part.”

McCauley and Toner have declined to comment on the shooting and its aftermath. Altman also declined to comment.

Sutskever – who is well-known in the field of AI since his research at the University of Toronto – later apologized for his role in firing Altman and signed a letter threatening to leave OpenAI unless the board resigned. Went to this extent.

The groundbreaking research that Sutskever contributed is credited with helping usher in the modern AI era. A lawyer for Sutskever said the executive is “thrilled that Sam is back as CEO” and that he is still employed at the company.

“I admire Ilya very much for changing his mind,” Khosla said. He “absolutely” deserves a second chance, he said.

A big question for OpenAI is to what extent Altman can continue to pursue external ventures. In the months before he was fired from the company, he had been traveling the world to raise billions of dollars from some of the world’s biggest investors for a new chip venture, codenamed Tigris, people familiar with the matter said. Were.

These people said the idea was to create an AI-focused chip company that could produce semiconductors to compete with Nvidia Corp, which currently dominates the market for artificial intelligence processors.

Altman is also looking to raise funding for an AI-focused hardware device he is developing with former Apple Inc. design chief Jony Ive.

Those side projects will be another issue the board will have to consider as he steps back into the CEO role.

“Sam has broad interests and broad investments,” Nadella said.

-With assistance from Rachel Metz, Ed Ludlow and Hannah Miller.

