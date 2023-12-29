Altice USA sells Cheddar News to Archetype

Altice USA has found a buyer for Cheddar News, which aims to appeal to millennial audiences with finance news.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the U.S. cable provider said the commercial news service that attracts youth in competition with CNBC and Bloomberg TV – except for youth viewership – was acquired by Archetype, a media company. , whose brands include Sunset and. Military Times.

In 2019, Altice USA bought Cheddar for $200 million in cash after being early investors in the digital-first company launched in 2016, along with other seed investors like Amazon, Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video and Comcast Ventures. Cheddar’s deal includes the Rate My Professors digital asset from an affiliate of Archetype.

“Cheddar has helped change the way the millennial generation accesses television news since its groundbreaking first broadcast from the iPhone in 2016. We certainly look forward to expanding Cheddar’s reach as the independent ‘Voice of What’s Next’ “We are excited to help inform and empower new audiences and engage citizens in an ever-changing world,” Archetype said in a statement Thursday.

Cheddar, formerly founded by buzzfeed And daily Mail Executive John Steinberg is known for broadcasting finance and business programming live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. However, it faces stiff competition, with rival streamers like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu also trying to win over young viewers.

Altice USA president of news, advertising and programming Keith Bowen said in his own statement, “Archetype is poised to take the network to the next level while enabling Altice USA to focus on its telecommunications, advanced advertising and hyperlocal news businesses. An excellent choice.” statement.

