Alternative Treatment for Bipolar II Depression: Psilocybin Safe and Effective, AMA Study Shows - Compassion Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

A compass route CMPS-supported clinical trial evaluation Psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for bipolar II disorder Has provided preliminary data On the safety and efficacy of the treatment, Marijuana Moment’s Ben Edlin reports.

published by Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA Psychiatry) Findings from small pilot study suggest A single dose of 25 mg is safe Biotech’s synthetic psilocybin comp360 Paired with psychotherapy to treat the mentioned mental health condition, a “treatment-resistant cyclic mood disorder” that is typically associated with debilitating and difficult-to-treat depressive episodes.

study, conducted Sheppard Pratt Hospital of Baltimorewas non-randomized and placebo-controlled and included 15 participants with “well-documented” treatment-resistant BDII depression of marked severity and long duration of the current depressive episode.

Its design It involves seven psychotherapy sessions: three pre-treatment (aka preparation), one during psilocybin dosing (eight hours) and three after treatment (aka integration).

Study PI, Dr. Scott Aaronson That said, the results are encouraging and support clinical studies of psychedelics in patients with treatment-resistant bipolar II.

“One participant compared the change he experienced to taking a deep breath after breathing through a straw for years. These are the types of stories we’re hearing from people who have struggled with this disorder for years, Many people had lost hope that their bipolar II would ever be treated,” Aronson shared.

Shepard Pratt’s Center of Excellence for Psilocybin Research and Treatment is conducting clinical trials on psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for anorexia, treatment-resistant depression, and chronic suicidal tendencies.

Preliminary results showed:

Most participants improved rapidly (ie, within 1 week of dosing) and a total of 12 out of 15 participants Symptomatic response and remission criteria persisted for up to 12 weeks post treatment.

participants’ Self-reported quality of life The scores showed “consistent improvement”.

those 3 participants restarted medication The lack of benefit or recurrence after improvement resulted in “generally poor response throughout the trial,” the authors said.

from security point of viewThe metrics of suicidal ideation and mania “did not significantly change” after treatment compared to baseline, with “no sign of worsening mood instability or increased suicidality.”

all participants were completely withdrawn Withdraw from antidepressants and mood-stabilizing medications “for at least two weeks before taking the dose.” Nine did not restart the medications during the study’s 12-week period, while six restarted at least one medication.

Others had mixed results, including one who “dropped the drug at week 3, got sick again at week 6, dropped out of the study, and restarted the drug and was treated for non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs for weeks 9 and 12.” -coded as “responder” and another participant who “resumed medication at week 2”, before the primary outcome visit at week 3, and was considered a non-responder throughout the study.

tests excluded patients With conditions including bipolar I, schizophrenia, psychosis, delusions, borderline personality disorder, or a history of any substance use disorder within the past year.

Researchers concluded The trial’s findings “suggest the efficacy and safety of psilocybin with psychotherapy in BDDI depression.”

He warned that these consequences cannot be extrapolated for other conditions such as bipolar I disorder or bipolar II “in the mixed or hypomanic phase of their illness”, and said further follow-up is needed to better understand the long-term potential effects of the treatment.

Within the psychedelic community, renowned researchers David B. Yaden, Natalie Gukasyan And Sandeep Nayak The Johns Hopkins Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research (CPCR) jointly wrote an editorial in the same journal that provides a scientific perspective on the implications of the new findings.

