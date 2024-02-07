Alternative lenders ‘pick up the slack’ as SMEs demand bigger loans

Wednesday 07 February 2024 at 6:00 am

Alternative lenders are stepping up as demand for larger loans from UK small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) grows, according to a new survey of more than 120 brokers.

The survey, conducted as part of fintech firm Evoca’s SME Expert Index, found that small businesses sought loans of more than £100,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023 – up 15 per cent from the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, the survey shows that it is alternative lenders that are starting to “pick up the slack” left by traditional banks who have tightened their lending criteria.

About 77 per cent of brokers reported less willingness to offer loans from traditional banks, with 71 per cent deciding to bring SME applications to the desks of alternative lenders.

Growth may be on the horizon for UK SMEs, but Colin Goldstein, director of commercial development at Evoca, points out city ​​am The reluctance seen by traditional banks still causes losses for the UK economy.

“The continued lack of support from banks in successive quarters not only reflects the changing SME lending landscape, but is also hampering a major source of potential growth for the UK economy,” Goldstein said.

Alternative solutions are beginning to emerge in an effort to tackle the concerns – the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) recently launched its new funding platform after discovering a decline in credit application approvals.

As the SME loan market continues to flex, Goldstein said the numbers “could point to a bright future.”

Dan Guest, director at asset finance specialist TAFCO, said: “The market as a whole has bounced back after the continued doom and gloom expected in 2023 – this has now trickled down to SMEs who have gained renewed confidence.

“At Tafco we have seen an increase in loans above £75,000 with a desire to settle higher rate loans, consolidate smaller loans and reduce outstanding terms due to the increased order book.

“We expect this to continue given rate reductions across the market, from both unsecured and secured hire purchase loans.”

