While Bitcoin has remained relatively sluggish on a daily scale in terms of price performance, altcoins have taken advantage and made massive gains overnight.

Ethereum has reached its highest value in more than a year and a half, while SOL and ADA are skyrocketing by double digits.

alts catch up

Bitcoin was driving the most recent rally and thus outperforming alternative coins. As a result, its market dominance increased by more than 2% in a matter of days.

However, now the alts have bounced back with notable gains. The biggest is leading the battle with a 5% surge that has taken it to over $2,350. The last time ETH traded above that level was in early May 2022.

Despite its quite impressive surge, Ethereum has been overtaken by Solana and Cardano. SOL is up 13% and sits above $70, while ADA is near $0.5 after rising 12%.

Chainlink, Polkadot, Polygon, Shiba Inu, Uniswap and LDO are also in the green, although in a slightly more modest manner.

BTT continues its rally with a 33% daily surge, followed by Bonk (29%) and Optimism (23%).

The total crypto market cap has increased by more than $10 billion overnight and is north of $1.610 trillion on the CMC.

BTC sluggish at $43K

Bitcoin saw a massive rally since the beginning of December but has declined in the last two days. It entered the last month of 2023 at less than $38,000, and it took three days for BTC to rise by more than two grand and reclaim the $40,000 mark on Monday.

Since then the asset has not looked back and even climbed the price ladder to reach a 19-month high of $44,500 by Wednesday.

However, it failed to move further and reversed its trajectory over the next few days. This resulted in the price falling to $43,000 yesterday. As of now, the cryptocurrency remains a few inches above that level, with its market cap stuck below $850 billion.

BTC dominance on alts has increased by more than 0.5% overnight to 52.6% on CMC.

