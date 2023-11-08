Altcoins market share vs Bitcoin at 4-month high: What's the trigger?

Looking at Kaiko’s data shared It’s clear that the market share of altcoins compared to Bitcoin (BTC) has been growing over the past four months, reaching a 4-month high in July, said Desislava Ieneva, research analyst at blockchain analyst firm Deccan Analyst, on November 7. This is the highest level since 2023. ,

The increase in market share can be attributed to a number of factors, but primarily due to rising Bitcoin prices, improving sentiment in the crypto market, and project-related developments that have attracted capital over the past few trading months.

Altcoins’ market share is increasing compared to Bitcoin

Kaiko noted that the top 30 altcoins have an altcoins market share of 44%, which is an improvement over the past few trading months. This is a remarkable expansion, considering that the prices of altcoins, including major coins like Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), etc., experienced sharp declines in 2022. That lies in 2023 but is below the peak of 2021 when asset prices hit record lows.

Despite gaining more market share than Bitcoin, the most valuable coin continues to enjoy several advantages, especially from a regulatory perspective. For example, the coin has been endorsed by regulators in the United States, Europe, and Canada.

In this line, complex derivative products including exchange-traded products (ETPs) and futures are already listed in Canada, the United States and some European countries. The surge in late July was partly due to growing confidence in crypto that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may approve the first exchange-traded fund (ETF).

This confidence comes following BlackRock’s decision to submit a Bitcoin ETF application. Due to their track record, market analysts have increased the chances for the tight agency to occupy the first position in the Bitcoin ETF.

Why are altcoins like Ethereum, XRP and Solana bullish?

Currently, the bullishness in Bitcoin is tapering off, but it remains at 2023 highs due to improving market sentiment. The slowdown in the uptrend coincides with rapidly changing investor patterns, especially in Solana, XRP, and Ethereum.

For example, the SEC’s decision to approve the launch of an Ethereum futures product generated more interest in the project, which directly supported ETH prices. Additionally, Solana is also moving higher, reversing post-FTX losses despite the actions of FTX asset managers.

There is more on-chain activity on Solana. Meanwhile, regulatory clarity on XRP has caused Ripple to double down, impressing more partners.

Feature image from Canva, chart from TradingView

source: www.newsbtc.com