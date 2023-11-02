Altcoins at a turning point? ‘It’s time to load up on the decline, it’s a different feeling,’ says analyst

The crypto market is bullish, with many altcoins making notable gains. Leading the charge is Solana (SOL), which has seen its value surge by nearly 35% over the past week.

This bullish trend is not limited to Solana alone; Other major altcoins like XRP and Cardano (ADA) have also seen significant gains. This trend potentially signals a broader market correction and provides a positive outlook for investors who have endured a prolonged bear market.

Buying on the Dip: A Strategy for Growth

Michael van de Poppe, a well-known analyst in the crypto analysis field, recently said About changes in market dynamics. In his view, altcoins are not just rising; They are breaking down, signaling more profound changes in the crypto ecosystem.

According to the analyst, this breakout could be indicative of an even more significant growth phase for these digital assets.

Amid this resurgence, Michael van de Poppe has offered strategic advice to the crypto investment community. The analyst believes that the current prices of altcoins represent a downtrend in the market, presenting a prime buying opportunity. With a clear change in sentiment, analysts encourage investors to capitalize on these lower entry points.

The analyst also draws an alignment between current market conditions and the end of the bear market cycle 2018, suggesting we may be on the verge of a similar reversal.

According to the analyst, the phase of US monetary policy tightening appears to be ending, giving rise to optimism that the recession’s grip on the market may loosen.

Van de Poppe’s analysis also shows that the market is undergoing a turnaround, setting the stage for the end of the bearish cycle and the beginning of continued growth.

#Altcoins Significant progress is being made and I think the key people are going to follow suit. Time to load on the decline, it’s a different feeling. Hiking policy is ending -> end of the bear market in 2018. The end of the bear market as we speak. enjoy the ride! – Michael van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) 1 November 2023

Altcoins: SOL and XRP post double digit gains except ADA

Meanwhile, ahead of Van de Poppe’s analysis, Solana and XRP had posted double-digit gains, with Solana leading the way, posting a massive 35% gain over the past 7 days. XRP saw a gain of 10.5% in the same period.

At the time of writing, both assets are currently trading at $41.51 and $0.60 respectively, with SOL up by just 0.2% over the past 24 hours and XRP up by 1.4% over the same period.

While ADA has only seen a slightly smaller gain of 5.8% over the past 7 days, the altcoin has posted the most gains among these three top altcoins over the past day. ADA is trading at $0.30, up 6.5% in the last 24 hours.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView

source: www.newsbtc.com