Altcoins at a glance – Important news on SOL, Ledger, Kucoin, SFM, and more CRYPTONEWSBYTES.COM

Solana Rally Good for FTX Bankruptcy Repayment

Solana (SOL) has enjoyed a 9x rally from a low of around $8 in December 2022 to a current price of over $75.

The altcoin’s major decline in December last year was attributed to the fallout of the FTX collapse.

The failed crypto exchange currently holds 55.8 million SOL tokens worth $4.2 billion, which can be used to settle FTX’s debt.

Most SOL tokens are locked and not easily tradable.

This has renewed the interest of firms that have claims against the failed crypto company.

Malicious Code Exposed Ledger User, Altcoins are at risk

Ledger users were recently the target of a malicious code.

Last Thursday, several Ethereum-based apps like Fantom, Balancer, and Revoke Cash were compromised.

The Ledger Connect Kit exploit involved the injection of malicious code into the Ledger Connect Kit library. This library is being used by various decentralized applications (dApps).

Property worth $484,000 was reportedly stolen, although some sources are reporting a higher figure.

However, Ledger has announced that a genuine version of the Connect Kit has been put forward to replace the malicious kit.

KuCoin leaves New York State, pays fine

KuCoin has reached an agreement with New York state regulators.

Crypto exchange to pay $5.3 million fine and cease operations in the state as per settlement with NY Attorney General

KuCoin will also return $16.8 million worth of holdings to affected customers.

The exchange was accused of violating securities laws by offering crypto assets without proper registration.

South Korea exempts NFTs from regulations

South Korean regulators, including the Financial Services Commission (FSC), have said that NFTs are exempt from regulations governing crypto assets.

The FSC clarified that NFTs will be exempted from its virtual assets list.

CBDCs have also been exempted from the list.

This decision is due to the unique and non-fungible nature of NFTs. NFTs do not pose any risk to the financial system, and they are traded for collectible purposes.

However, NFTs issued in large quantities and traded in alternative ways will not be exempted.

Additionally, NFTs used for payment purposes are also not exempted.

SafeMoon files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, token value declines

Bankruptcy filing and fraud allegations have taken a heavy toll on SafeMoon’s token price

SafeMoon, a crypto company, has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in Utah bankruptcy court.

Companies filing for Chapter 7 will result in all assets being liquidated to repay creditors. Generally there is no plan for its restructuring.

Top executives of the company were arrested last month on financial and money laundering charges.

SafeMoon Token (SFM) is currently trading at $0.00005335.

