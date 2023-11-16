Altcoin Delight: Solana Balloons Up 50%, Nearly Triples in a Month – Here’s Why

Solana’s native token SOL has once again performed exceptionally well, outperforming all other major cryptocurrencies in the market.

The proof-of-stake blockchain platform’s value increased significantly by nearly 18% the day after comments from Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood highlighted the strength of the Solana network.

Solana has experienced a significant upward trend during the year, which some experts have interpreted as a price correction after a long period of undervaluation.

According to Coingeco, there has been a significant increase of more than 50% in the last week. The value of the token has increased significantly by more than 340% during the current year.

Speaking on Tuesday’s “Squawk Box” with CNBC, Wood praised Solana’s impressive performance. Reflecting on the past, he said that Ether surpassed Bitcoin in speed and cost-effectiveness, leading to its prominence.

Solana is performing well, says ARK Invest CEO

Wood said during a television interview on Tuesday that Solana is “doing really well”. “If you look at Ether it was faster and cheaper than Bitcoin at that time. That’s how we got ether. “Solana is faster and cost-effective than Ether.”

He noted that individuals are willing to tolerate some trade-offs for speed and cost, perhaps due to smaller transaction sizes or different preferences. From their perspective, each network will find its place, as different users prioritize different aspects of functionality.

Based on data source Kaiko, there has been a steady increase in activity on Solana throughout the year, with a notable emphasis on liquid staking protocols like Zito.

The market cap of SOL is currently $27.6 billion. Chart: tradingview.com

SOL shines in trading volume

Solana has emerged as the leading altcoin, overtaking Dogecoin’s trading activity in terms of trading volume on exchanges accessible to users in the United States.

Solana’s native token SOL has seen tremendous growth over the past few months and has attracted a lot of interest from investors. It surpassed $60 last week, a valuation last seen in May 2022, generating more excitement in the community and increasing expectations of an imminent rally.

in my opinion i think so @solana This will continue to be one of the biggest drivers during this current bull market cycle and I’m going to lay out some thoughts for you. It’s possible that some of these ideas may not apply with the Ethereum ETF news, but it’s worthwhile… pic.twitter.com/oii8vWs0W9 – Jacob Canfield (@JacobCanfield) 9 November 2023

One cryptocurrency speculator who holds such a view is Jacob Canfield, a user of the X platform (formerly Twitter). He believes that if SOL maintains its current trend against Ethereum (ETH), it will be the “biggest mover” in the cryptocurrency’s subsequent bull run cycle.

Solana has seen its value increase by approximately 550% this year. Compared to other cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ether have seen gains of about 125% and 70% respectively.

