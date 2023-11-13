Already Up 60% Since Start of 2023, Will Increasing Delivery Growth Drive Xpeng Stock Higher?

YANGZHOU, CHINA – OCTOBER 08: XPeng Voyager X2 flying car goes on display on October 8, 2023 , [+] Yangzhou, Jiangsu province of China. (Photo by Chen Yang/VCG via Getty Images) VCG via Getty Images

Chinese luxury electric vehicle maker Xpeng stock has seen its stock perform well, rising nearly 60% year-to-date. Xpeng had a great October, with 20,002 vehicles delivered this month, up 292% from last year and a gain of 30% compared to the previous quarter. The growth was mainly driven by the G6 Ultra Smart Coupe – the company’s latest (fifth) model, which competes with Tesla.

The popular Model Y vehicle. Xpeng has significantly increased vehicle production and the delivery volume has reached 8,741 units. The G6 is now the best-selling battery electric SUV in the RMB 200,000 to RMB 250,000 price segment ($27,500 to $34,300). Xpeng’s delivery growth was well ahead of rival Nio, which delivered 16,074 vehicles in October, representing 60% growth year-on-year. However, Li Auto Stock remains the largest among the three emerging EV players with deliveries of 40,422 vehicles, showing 4x growth year-on-year. Li has benefited from strong demand for its unique vehicles that combine a gasoline generator with a battery to extend the EV’s range and reduce range anxiety.

Despite recent strength, XPEV stock has suffered a sharp decline of 65% from the $45 level in early January 2021 to now around $15, compared to about 15% for the S&P 500 over this nearly 3-year period. There has been an increase. However, the decline in XPEV stock has not been consistent. Returns for the stock were 18% in 2021, -80% in 2022, and 60% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 13% in 2023 – which suggests that XPEV Underperforms S&P In 2021 and 2022.

Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could XPEVs face a similar situation in 2021 and 2022 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will it see an improvement?

The near-term demand picture in the global EV market appears mixed, with most mainstream automakers including Volkswagen, Mercedes and GM signaling a slower-than-expected pickup. Automotive chip suppliers also marked weaker-than-expected offtake for automotive semiconductors for the fourth quarter. However, demand in China does not appear to be an issue. Fully battery electric vehicles accounted for about 25% of the country’s automotive sales during the month of September. That being said, competition is increasing and has resulted in considerable price wars, reducing Xpeng’s pricing power. Xpeng’s financial performance has also been difficult. For Q2, the company posted its largest net loss since going public, while its vehicle gross margin came in at negative 8.6%, down from 9% in the year-ago period. Third quarter results are due next week and given the company’s growing volumes, we may see some improvement.

While Xpeng stock trades at about 3.4x forward revenue, there are some positives for Xpeng, even ahead of Li Auto, which is a fast-growing company. Xpeng is seen as a strong player in the self-driving software field. The company recently unveiled its advanced driver assistance system, with plans to introduce AI valet drivers for select customers this year. The company is planning to launch the new flagship Separately, Xpeng also looked at Volkswagen, one of the world’s largest automakers, which invested $700 million in the company last year for a 5% stake. The two companies will also co-develop two mid-size VW-branded EVs in a strategic partnership. This is seen as a vote of confidence in Xpeng’s capabilities and market reach. See our analysis Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto: How do Chinese EV stocks compare? For a detailed look at how Xpeng stock compares to its rivals Li Auto and Nio.

