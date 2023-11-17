Alphabet’s Pichai says China will be at the forefront of AI

(Bloomberg) — Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said he expects China to be a “leader” in artificial intelligence, and said it is important for the U.S. to cooperate with the Asian nation on both regulation and innovation.

“The scale of AI work in China is amazing to see,” Pichai said in an on-stage interview with Bloomberg’s Emily Chang at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference in San Francisco. “In some ways, China is going to be at the forefront of AI and that’s for sure.”

He said this would require a strong working relationship. “You can’t make progress in the long term between China and the US without talking to each other in depth on something like AI,” he said, citing his experience prioritizing technology at Google. “It should be an integral part of the process.”

Executives from Microsoft Corp, Citigroup Inc, Tesla Inc and other big multinationals are meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Asian leaders as well as US President Joe Biden this week.

Pichai compared the need for global cooperation on AI safety to the importance of working together on climate change. He explained that if something goes wrong with AI technology in one country, it goes wrong for everyone on the Internet.

The CEO also talked about Google’s yet-to-be-released Gemini, a big language model trained on huge data sets that will be competitive with other state-of-the-art models to respond to prompts with natural language responses. The CEO said that right now the company is focusing on getting the “1.0” version of Gemini out “as quickly as possible” before releasing a more technically complex version.

“I am exceptionally excited for the innovation that lies ahead,” he said. “We built the company for this very moment.”

