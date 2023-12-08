Alphabet GOOGL is firing on all cylinders with its continued efforts in the rapidly growing AI field. Google is leaving no stone unturned to take advantage of this Microsoft MSFT in Generative AI Games.

Its latest introduction of a new, advanced, powerful, large language model (“LLM”), namely Gemini, is a testament to the same.

Following the launch of Gemini, Alphabet’s shares rose 5% and closed at $136.93 on December 7.

The Gemini is available in three different sizes, the Gemini Ultra, which is its largest and most capable size; Gemini Pro, which is designed to provide scalability across a variety of applications; and the Gemini Nano, which is designed for specific tasks and mobile devices.

Gemini Ultra is expected to launch next year and is based on a combination of 57 subjects such as mathematics, physics, history, law, medicine and ethics. It has been marked as the first model to outperform human experts in large-scale multitask language understanding.

Meanwhile, Gemini Pro and Gemini Nano will be licensed through Google Cloud so that they will be readily available to developers and enterprise customers from December 13.

GOOGL powers its Bard chatbot and Search Generative Experience (“SGE”) with Gemini Pro. Gemini Nano is likely to prove very useful for Android developers. Pixel 8 Pro models will include Gemini Nano features.

Google is planning to power its upcoming Bard Advanced with Gemini Ultra.

development prospects

According to Allied Market Research report, the value of the global generic AI market is likely to reach $191.8 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 34.1% between 2023 and 2032.

The Fortune Business Insights report shows that the global generic AI market size is expected to reach $667.96 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 47.5% between 2023 and 2030.

We believe Alphabet is well-positioned to take advantage of this upbeat scenario due to Google’s latest move as well as other efforts. Currently, Alphabet holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the full list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Google, which started by unveiling its chatbot Bard earlier this year, recently launched consulting services to boost generative AI efforts. The new offerings include advice and tools through which Google Cloud seeks to help customers adopt generative AI technologies.

These tools are designed to help clients boost automation in their business operations by creating content and summarizing information with the power of AI.

Google is set to add an AI-powered “Help me write” feature to Chrome for desktop use. The new feature can adjust your writing style, including “Minimize” or “Expand” options, as well as “Casual” or “Formal.”

Additionally, it’s set to add a “Help me make a list” feature to its Keep Notes app for Android, which will help users create lists for a variety of tasks, including planning, packing, grocery shopping, and task completion. Will help.

Google’s recent expansion of SGE to 120 countries to boost the reach of its AI-powered conversational search feature globally remains positive.

Google will compete with Microsoft

The search giant had already entered into tough competition with Microsoft with Bard, which is a counter to ChatGPT, a chatbot from Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI.

Now, Google is ready to step up its game with Gemini, which it hopes will outperform OpenAI’s next generation LLM – GPT-4. Gemini Pro already outperforms GPT-3.5.

On the other hand, Microsoft continues to make strong efforts to promote its generative AI capabilities. Notable is the integration of GPT-4 into its search engine Bing and browser Edge to provide users with a ChatGPT-like experience.

Microsoft Azure offers the Azure OpenAI service, which enables seamless application of LLM and generative AI technologies across a variety of use cases.

It recently announced OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 AI image-synthesis model, fully integrated with ChatGPT, which challenges previous models by rendering images with complex details and handling in-image text generation. gives.

How are others kept?

In addition to Microsoft, Google’s strong generative AI efforts pose a competitive threat to companies like meta platform meta, Amazon AMZN and Adobe ADBE, which is also making concerted efforts to tap the above mentioned potential.

Meta entered the field of LLM with its state-of-the-art fundamental language model, known as Large Language Model Meta AI (“LAMA”). In collaboration with Microsoft, Meta unveiled the next generation of Llama, called Llama 2. The social media giant also released Code Llama, an LLM that can use text prompts to generate and discuss code.

Amazon’s AWS recently announced the general availability of its fully managed service called Amazon Bedrock. It provides seamless access to high-performance Foundation Models (“FM”) from AI companies via API. The company also made the Amazon Titan Embedding model generally available. It added Meta’s Llama 2 as a new model to Amazon Bedrock, which will be available via API.

The e-commerce giant’s investment plans in Anthropic are notable. Amazon will invest $4 billion to acquire a minority stake in Anthropic. This investment will allow AWS to provide its customers with access to Anthropic’s future FM. These FMs will be available through Amazon Bedrock.

Meanwhile, Adobe recently announced the commercial release of Firefly – its family of creative, generative AI models.

Adobe Firefly supports text prompts in over 100 languages, helping creators make multiple changes to their content, seamlessly create endless variations, and extend image creation capabilities.

