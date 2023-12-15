AlphabetGoogle’s GOOGL recently announced the general availability of its suite of AI-powered assistance tools for code completion and generation called Duet AI for developers, slated for May 2023.

Duet AI for Developers provides real-time code suggestions, chat support, and enterprise-focused customization to developers.

It focuses on code/boilerplate generation, inline code completion, code explanation, and code security guardrails.

To boost the potential of Duet AI for developers, Google has partnered with 25 companies, including Confluent, HashiCorp, and MongoDB, for the dataset.

This is likely to help developers write code for their platforms.

We believe the latest move will help Google compete with its peers Microsoft MSFT, which offers similar software through its subsidiary GitHub, its in-house AI system called Copilot that works on most Office apps.

We note that the latest move strengthens Google Cloud offerings as well as generative AI capabilities.

Google Cloud, which has become an integral part of Alphabet, reported revenue of $8.41 billion in the third quarter of 2023. This figure was 10.9% of total revenue for the quarter and represents an increase of 22.5% year-on-year.

Our model projects Google Cloud’s 2023 revenue at $32.5 billion, representing growth of 23.9% year-over-year.

We believe that consolidating Google Cloud is likely to help Alphabet’s overall financial performance. This, in turn, is expected to increase optimism about the stock among investors.

Our model projects Alphabet’s total 2023 revenue to be $303.04 billion, representing growth of 7.1% year-over-year.

Alphabet Inc. Value and Consensus

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Citation

Growing Generative AI Efforts

In addition to the latest move, the company recently introduced its new, advanced and powerful large language model, named Gemini.

The Gemini is available in three different sizes, the Gemini Ultra, which is its largest and most capable size; Gemini Pro, designed to provide scalability across a variety of applications; and the Gemini Nano, which is designed for specific tasks and mobile devices.

Google launches MedLM, a family of generic AI models for the healthcare industry. MedLM, currently available to Vertex AI customers, includes two models offering medical documentation testing, drug development research, and chatbot provider identification.

Additionally, the company provides consulting services, including advice and tools through which Google Cloud attempts to assist customers in adopting generative AI technologies. These tools are designed to help clients boost automation in their business operations by creating content and summarizing information with the power of AI.

We believe Alphabet is well-positioned to capitalize on the above efforts to capitalize on the growth opportunities that exist in the rapidly growing generic AI market. Currently, the company holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). you can see Here’s the full list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks

According to Allied Market Research report, the value of the global generic AI market is likely to reach $191.8 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 34.1% between 2023 and 2032.

The Fortune Business Insights report shows that the global generic AI market size is expected to reach $667.96 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 47.5% between 2023 and 2030.

competitive landscape

Given the upbeat scenario in the Generative AI field, not only Google but also Microsoft, Amazon AMZN and Adobe ADBE is flexing the muscles to enhance generative AI capabilities.

Microsoft continues to make strong efforts to boost its generative AI capabilities. Notable is the integration of GPT-4 into its search engine Bing and browser Edge to provide users with a ChatGPT-like experience.

It recently announced OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 AI image-synthesis model, fully integrated with ChatGPT, which challenges previous models by rendering images with complex details and handling in-image text generation. gives.

Amazon’s AWS recently announced the general availability of its fully managed service called Amazon Bedrock. It provides seamless access to high-performance Foundation Models (“FM”) from AI companies via API. The company also made the Amazon Titan Embedding model generally available. It added Meta’s Llama 2 as a new model to Amazon Bedrock, which will be available via API.

The e-commerce giant’s investment plans in Anthropic are notable. Amazon will invest $4 billion to acquire a minority stake in Anthropic. This investment will allow AWS to provide its customers with access to Anthropic’s future FM. These FMs will be available through Amazon Bedrock.

Meanwhile, Adobe recently announced the commercial release of Firefly – its family of creative, generative AI models.

Adobe Firefly supports text prompts in over 100 languages, helping creators make multiple changes to their content, seamlessly create endless variations, and extend image creation capabilities.

Source: finance.yahoo.com