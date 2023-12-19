Alphabetical and AI-based search to narrow down poll questions can provide answers

(Reuters) – Alphabet’s Google said on Tuesday it will restrict the types of election-related questions it can provide responses to on its chatbot Bard and search generator Experience ahead of the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

The company said the restrictions are scheduled to go into effect in early 2024.

Apart from the US, several unprecedented elections are expected in 2024, including national elections in India and South Africa, the world’s largest democracies.

The tech giant said it will be “working with a greater focus on the role of artificial intelligence (AI)” as it looks to serve voters and campaigns related to these elections.

Facebook owner Meta also said in November that it was blocking political campaigns and advertisers in other regulated industries from using its new generative AI ad products.

Advertisers on Meta also must disclose when artificial intelligence (AI) or other digital methods are used to alter or create political, social or election-related ads on Facebook and Instagram.

On the other hand, Elon Musk’s social media platform X, which is being investigated by the European Union, said in August that it would now allow political advertising from candidates and political parties in the US. It will also expand its security and election team ahead of the US elections.

All political advertising was previously banned globally on X from 2019.

Governments around the world are uniting to regulate AI in view of threats such as the spread of misinformation.

Big Tech firms face new EU rules to clearly label political ads on their platforms, including who paid for it and how much and which elections are being targeted.

(Reporting by Arshiya Bajwa in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Elluri)

Source: finance.yahoo.com