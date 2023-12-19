Alphabet surged again today thanks to AI – is the stock worth buying? , The Motley Fool

Alphabet (GOOGL 2.41%) (GOOG 2.50%) stock posted another day of significant gains in Monday trading. The tech giant’s share price closed 2.4% higher in the daily session, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Alphabet stock rose today, trading amid broader momentum for big tech stocks with significant exposure to artificial intelligence (AI) trends. Even after big gains in 2023 trading, Wall Street appears to be bullish on the long-term prospects for the market’s biggest AI stocks.

Big Tech’s big rally continues

Thanks to its position as a leading provider of web-search services through its Google platform, Alphabet benefits from artificial intelligence services that improve search and digital advertising results. However, the company’s opportunities to benefit from AI are hardly limited to the Google Search platform.

In addition to its market-leading search engine services, Alphabet also has strong positions in mobile operating system software, cloud infrastructure services, video streaming, and other influential product categories. Alphabet’s diverse and far-reaching ecosystem of products and services offers the company many ways to benefit from the rise of artificial intelligence. The tech giant’s diverse product suite also generates incredible amounts of data, which can be used to generate valuable insights and improve the performance of AI algorithms.

Is Alphabet Stock Worth Buying Right Now?

Alphabet stock is already up about 54% in 2023 trading, but that doesn’t mean long-term investors should ignore the stock. The company still trades at reasonable earnings multiples, and it could deliver strong returns for those who take a buy-and-hold approach at today’s prices.

Valued at nearly 20 times next year’s expected earnings, Alphabet stock still has the potential to outperform the market for patient investors. Because of their existing infrastructure and data-generating advantages, big tech companies have huge advantages in the AI ​​race.

Although the extent to which Alphabet will be able to leverage these strengths remains to be seen, the company’s position in artificial intelligence and the broader tech industry looks quite strong. For long-term investors who are looking for ways to play AI and technology trends, Alphabet stock looks like a worthwhile portfolio, even despite recent gains.

Suzanne Frey, an Alphabet executive, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Keith Noonan has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has posts on Alphabet and recommends it. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com