Alphabet shows it will fight for its place in the cloud and AI world

Last Tuesday, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) reported that its revenue had returned to double-digit growth after more than a year. Although both its revenue and earnings topped estimates, Google-parent stock declined due to lower cloud revenue. The downward trend was in contrast to the upward trend in the share prices of its competitors, such as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Meta Platform (NASDAQ: META ). But today, the Google parent revealed that it has followed in Amazon’s footsteps by investing $2 billion in AI startup, Antropic. Alphabet stock rose 1% during premarket trading.

Alphabet’s AI bet with Entropic

Last month, Amazon revealed that it had invested $4 billion in this promising AI startup. With Google following in the parent’s footsteps, the race to dominate the AI ​​battlefield is intensifying among tech giants. Anthropic has developed Cloud 2 which is said to have better guard rails than its larger language model competitors, meaning it promises to overthrow ChatGPT which was developed by Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

Highlights of the third quarter

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, the Google-parent company reported revenue of $76.69 billion, beating LSEG’s estimate of $75.97 billion. Revenue increased 11% year over year, the first double-digit quarterly increase after the fourth consecutive quarter of single-digit growth. Alphabet reported that its net income rose to $19.7 billion, with earnings per share of $1.55, above LSEG’s consensus estimate of $1.45 per share. During the comparable quarter last year, Alphabet reported net income of $13.9 billion, or $1.06 per share.

revenue division

Advertising revenue increased from $54.48 billion to $59.65 billion from the comparable quarter last year, but still fell short of analysts’ expectations as the segment continued to build on last quarter’s very strong performance due to the challenging macroeconomic environment as well as increased competition from TikTok. Has become weak. The results dashed the idea of ​​resilience to a weakening economy that Wall Street had expected from the world’s largest digital advertising platform by market share. YouTube advertising contributed $7.95 billion to the revenue tally, above StreetAccount’s estimate of $7.81 billion, but still seeing a shortfall from advertisers.

Google Cloud brought in $8.41 billion, $200 million less than StreetAccount’s estimate of $8.64 billion. The decline overshadowed Google’s better-than-expected quarterly results, as the company tries to catch up to Amazon and its AWS as well as Microsoft and its Azure. Meanwhile, Microsoft reported that its Azure cloud revenue growth has accelerated after two years of slowdown. Microsoft also reported that revenue from Azure alone grew 29% during the latest reported quarter, exceeding the consensus estimate of 26% from both CNBC and StreetAccount. Although Amazon reported that its AWS became more profitable as expanded operating margins delivered better-than-expected operating income, revenue of $23.06 billion fell slightly short of StreetAccount’s $23.2 billion consensus estimate. But Amazon ended a six-quarter streak of revenue declines as AWS revenue grew 12% year over year, but slightly faster than in the second quarter. AWS still leads the cloud pack in terms of market share, but it had the slowest growth rate in the latest reported quarter, with Microsoft’s growth rate more than double. But, Google’s cloud business still grew 22% year over year and swung from an operating loss last year to a $266 million operating profit.

With the development of generic AI, this business is becoming more important to Big Tech. It seems that Microsoft’s AI boost has seen its cloud business overtake Google and Amazon in the latest quarter, so one could easily argue that Microsoft is already catching up with Amazon after taking over the AI ​​mantle from Google. Going backwards. But with its latest commitment to Entropic, Google shows that it will fight for its place in the new tech age. The generative AI game has just begun.

